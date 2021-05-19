Deontay Wilder “names price” but coach says “he wants blood, not money”

Amanda Westcott

Deontay Wilder named his price to step aside, according to two-time opponent Tyson Fury only for new trainer Malik Scott to deny any notion of a swerve.

The muddied waters that are the heavyweight division will become more apparent over the next few days. Still, one thing seems inevitable – a Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder trilogy is on the cards.

No amount of cash will dissuade the former WBC champion from attempting to regain his coveted green and gold belt, despite Fury claiming the contrary.

“What a joke @bronzebomber has become,” pointed out Fury. “[He] Asked for 20 million [dollars] to move over #joker.

“Looks like I have to crack his skull again,” added the current ruler.

this is how i’m feeling right now, i’m on the inside fighting smashing stuff up, & my next opponent is getting smashed to bits! pic.twitter.com/lf0MDEEnPB — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) May 18, 2021

DEONTAY WILDER BLOOD

Scott aired his views on the subject. The ex-top division contender stated Wilder is laser-focused on facing Fury again after losing badly in seven rounds last year.

Fury inflicted a brutal beating at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, something Wilder struggled to cope with in the aftermath.

Accusations of cheating, collusion by his own [now fired] trainer, and conspiracy theories on social media, just added to the saga.

The combination led to Fury vowing never to give Wilder another opportunity and brought about arbitration that concluded earlier this week.

Wilder must get his opportunity before September 15th, 2021, unless another deal gets worked out. Scott has since ruled out any discussions other than signing a fight contract.

“[Deontay] Wilder declined and had no interest in step-aside money,” said Scott, who has begun full-time training with Wilder following years of sparring duties.

“Y’all dealing with a whole different type motherf—– over here. [Deontay] wants the blood [of Tyson Fury], not that step-aside money. Retribution is upon us’.”

Promoter Bob Arum booked out the Las Vegas Raiders’ Allegiant Stadium for July 24th in a swift move to secure the location for Fury vs. Wilder III.

The winner will be in a prime position to challenge the winner of Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksandr Usyk. Joshua vs. Usyk is a mandatory bout on the verge of being ordered by the WBO.

UK fans are seething at missing out on an all-British undisputed unification. Furthermore, it’s an angle that will give an extra onus to the two summer Pay Per View encounters currently on the table.