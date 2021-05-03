Tyson Fury trainer says Anthony Joshua fight “inevitable” despite delay

Mark Robinson / Mikey Williams

According to trainer Andy Lee, Tyson Fury is prepared to wait a little longer to land an undisputed heavyweight championship clash with Anthony Joshua.

Unlike promoter Bob Arum, who stated that the fight was “dead in the water,” “The Gypsy King” is trying to put a lid on his frustrations.

Firstly, Fury is not happy at the finalization of the clash being such a drawn-out process. The WBC ruler wants movement sooner rather than later.

But Lee, who has been working with Fury and Joseph Parker of late, sees the battle a nothing short of nailed on to happen.

“It’s inevitable that it will happen,” Lee told Sky Sports.

“But all this sitting around and waiting? Tyson could have fought in February or March. He’s been held up by it. He does like to be active.

“I don’t know if it’s to his detriment or his benefit that this wait has happened.

“He will be ready to unleash the fury when this fight is on!”

TYSON FURY

Secondly, on Fury’s state of mind over the talks, Lee added: “He is frustrated. The end date was February. Then it was March. Now we’re still going on.

“He’s very frustrated that the biggest, most powerful people in boxing (promoters Bob Arum, Eddie Hearn, and all the networks), they can’t seem to get the deal done for whatever reason.”

Arum has been quieter since blowing up a deal with his negative words, which included his belief that the Pay Per View blockbuster could be off until 2022.

Hearn disagreed with that on Saturday night, explaining that the clash may be finalized in the coming days.

“We’re all systems go. This fight is on. This fight is happening, as I told everyone last week, back and forwards with the drafts.

“I saw Bob Arum’s comments, ‘The fight is dead.’ I don’t know where that came from.

“We know what we’re doing, and that’s now been acknowledged by the other side, which is nice.

“You will get this fight next, and you will get it for the undisputed world championship. We cannot move any quicker.”