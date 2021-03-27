Ruben Torres looks forward to April 18th fight on 3.2.1 Boxing

Thompson Boxing Promotions returns on Sunday, April 18th, 2021, with yet another action-packed night of fights as 3.2.1. Boxing returns with three exciting bouts.

The free stream will air live on the Thompson Boxing Promotions website (www.thompsonboxing.com), as well as their Facebook and YouTube pages. 3.2.1. Boxing will take place at the Omega Products International Event Center in Corona, CA, and will start at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET.

Thompson Boxing’s undefeated super lightweight, Ruben “Ace” Torres (14-0, 11 KOs), of South Central Los Angeles, will return in an eight-round main event bout against Diego Contreras (11-3, 5 KOs), of Monterrey, Mexico, as Torres looks to continue his momentous career into 2021.

“I am excited to return to the ring and give the fans a great show,” said Torres. “This is my fifth scheduled eight-round fight, and I am excited to put on a great performance, as I have been training hard with my coach, Danny Zamora.”

“I’m going to make this fight ugly for Torres,” said Contreras. “I’ll be throwing a lot of punches and I’m not holding back. We will see what he’s made of. I’m coming to win.”

In the 6-round co-feature, lightweight George “El YuYu” Acosta (10-1, 1 KO), of Whittier, CA, takes on a fighter TBA.

“I happy to be making my 2021 debut on this card,” said Acosta. “My goal is to make a statement with an impressive knockout that will get people talking. Who ever they put in front of me will have to deal with a determined fighter in myself, that is going to be in tip top shape. I’m feeling great at this point in my career.”

The opening 8-round bout will see super lightweight, Petr Petrov (41-6-2, 22 KOs), of Madrid, Spain, take on Bergman Aguilar (15-6-1, 5 KOs), of San Jose, Costa Rica.

“It is a great honor to be featured on a Thompson Boxing 3.2.1 card,” said Petrov. “I am training hard and looking to put on a dynamic performance that gets the card off to a great start, with the goal to steal the show.”

“This is a fight I know I can win,” said Aguilar. “Although my record isn’t the best, I’ve been training hard during the pandemic and I’m in the best shape of my life.”

“We’re excited about this upcoming card as Ruben Torres is one of the most promising fighters in our company,” said promoter Ken Thompson. “We feel great about this event from top-to-bottom and I expect to see a lot of exciting bouts that are action-packed.”



“We’re glad to be back with another exciting 3.2.1 event,” said Alex Camponovo, Thompson Boxing’s general manager and creator of 3.2.1 Boxing. “Ruben Torres will look to continue to improve upon what he has done in the past, and each bout offers interesting contrasts in styles that will create interesting match-ups. I know he’s ready to bring forth a great performance.”

Beto Duran will operate as the blow-by-blow commentator with expert commentary by Doug Fischer and Steve Kim. Jessica Rosales will serve as the onsite ringside reporter.