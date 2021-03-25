New start date confirmed for Herring vs. Frampton on ESPN+

Same date, new time. The desert duel between WBO junior lightweight world champion Jamel “Semper Fi” Herring and former two-weight world ruler Carl “The Jackal” Frampton —Saturday, April 3 from Caesars Bluewaters Dubai — will stream live and exclusively in the United States on ESPN+ at a new start time of 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT.

The main event stream will begin with an intriguing co-feature, as undefeated Kazakh star Zhankosh Turarov (24-0, 17 KOs) will defend his WBO Intercontinental junior welterweight strap against Belfast native Tyrone McKenna (21-2-1, 6 KOs).

The undercard, including the return of former four-weight world champion Donnie Nietes, will now stream live and exclusively on ESPN+ at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT.

Belfast’s Frampton (28-2, 16 KOs), the 2016 Fighter of the Year, hopes to become the island of Ireland’s first three-weight world champion. Herring (22-2, 10 KOs), a U.S. Marine veteran and 2012 Olympian, has made two defenses of the title he won in a shocking upset over Masayuki Ito nearly two years ago.

SATURDAY, April 3, 2021

ESPN+, 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT

Jamel Herring vs. Carl Frampton, 12 rounds, Herring’s WBO Junior Lightweight World Title

Zhankosh Turarov vs.Tyrone McKenna, 10 rounds, Turarov’s WBO Intercontinental Junior Welterweight Title



ESPN+, 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT

Keyshawn Davis vs. Richman Ashelley, 6 rounds, lightweight

Donnie Nietes vs. Pablo Carrillo, 10 rounds, vacant WBO International Junior Bantamweight Title

Tursynbay Kulakhmet vs. Heber Rondon, 10 rounds, Kulakhmet’s WBC International Super Welterweight Title