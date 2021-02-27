Boxing broadcaster Brian Custer is a black belt badass as split kick shows

Amanda Westcott

Boxing broadcaster Brian Custer, the Last Stand Podcast host, is a straight-up black belt badass, as a recent video shows.

The talented interviewer turned 50 last December. But that hasn’t stopped him from continuing his taekwondo exploits.

Revealing he’s returned to the discipline, Custer posted a clip showing just how flexible and dangerous a man he is.

WBN salutes you, sir.

“I started back training the past couple of weeks. Here’s a throwback to my 2nd Dan (degree) black belt test from a couple of years ago,” Custer said.

BRIAN CUSTER PODCAST

In his latest podcast, Custer spoke to up-and-coming future world title challenger Chris Colbert.

Details are below.

He’s known as “Prime Time” in the boxing world. Chris Colbert stops by the Last Stand Podcast with Brian Custer to talk about when we will see him back in the ring.

The impressive lightweight division, a blockbuster fight with Shakur Stevenson, and if he’s ready to fight for the 130-pound world title. Boxing fans know a “Prime Time” interview is a must-see!

Colbert on Shakur Stevenson

“He is a bad boy, and he and I would be a hell of a fight, but I’m going to take that victory. You all know that! It’s a win by any means necessary. I don’t care about looking cute, clean, anything. It’s winning. All I know is win.”

Colbert on the Lightweight division

“That’s a super-stacked division. That division is hotter than the Heat that plays in Miami. I feel like right now, Teofimo is that guy.

"Not only the way he beat Lomachenko with the confidence, I feel he's that guy right now.







“I don’t think Ryan Garcia can handle him, I don’t believe Devin Haney would lose to Ryan Garcia, but then again, I don’t see Devin Haney beating Teofimo.

“And Tank doesn’t be disciplined enough.”

Colbert on fighting for the 130-pound world title

“I’m ready now, give me the right time to train to make my camp and make it to make money to make it to make sense, and I’m ready…100%!”

Listen to more from The Last Stand Podcast with Brian Custer on YouTube and Linktree.