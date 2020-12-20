Canelo Alvarez dominates Callum Smith to unify as four-weight king

Ed Mulholland

Canelo Alvarez put an impressive whooping on the man seen as the best super-middleweight on the planet, hardly losing any rounds in the process.

The Mexican superstar, who was already rated top 168-pound fighter by WBN before the fight, put on a show.

Like what he did against Smith’s older brother Liam in 2016, Canelo did damage in every session.

This time, Smith could last the distance as his sibling succumbed in nine rounds when he attempted to stop Canelo’s progress.

The trouble is, Canelo is just too good. Anyone who said he wasn’t the pound for pound number one, even before the fight, was lying.

Canelo is the biggest star, the best fighter, and the man with the most pulling power in the sport of boxing. It’s as simple as that.

From the opening bell, Smith struggled to deal with Canelo’s relentless aggression. No matter what he tried, Canelo could walk him down and get plenty of shots off.

In the end, Smith looked like he’d taken an almighty beating despite a massive 18cm size advantage pre-fight.

John Ryder, who one hundred percent should have gotten the decision when he fought Smith, laid the blueprint down that Canelo followed.

Although he does hit hard, Smith didn’t have the brute strength to keep either off him, and that’s ultimately where his skills fall.

Smith can be dominant against taller fighters. Although short and stocky, he struggles with seemingly.

At the final bell, and with Canelo pouring it on, Smith seemed glad to hear the final bell.

Scores of 119-109 (twice) were right on the money. The third score of 117-111 is too close.

Canelo picks up the WBA and WBC super-middleweight crowns with the triumph and is now lineal at 168. That’s some going for the fighting legend.







CANELO ALVAREZ vs. CALLUM SMITH Results:

Canelo Alvarez WON Callum Smith UD (119-109, 119-109, 117-111) – WBA and WBC super-middleweight titles.

Marc Castro WON Luis Javier Valdes – KO3.

Frank Sanchez WON Julian Fernandez – KO7.

Raymond Ford WON Juan Antonio Lopez – KO7.

Austin Williams WON Isaiah Jones – TKO1.

Robert Greenwood vs. Alexis Eduardo Molina MD-DRAW (39-37 Molina, 38-38, 38-38).

Christian Gomez Duran WON Angel Hernandez – KO3.

