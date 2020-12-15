“The Polar Express” car rally of exotic cars features boxing champs

WBC

LYLE “Live Your Life Exotic” Teamed up with WBC Cares and The City of Norwalk to bring you “The Polar Express” in the form of a car rally of exotic cars first beginning at Car Euro with over a 100 cars filled with presents rallying over to the City of Norwalk.

The Lyle Team could not have anticipated a better outcome with the car community coming together with guest celebrities, Paul Rodriguez, Mikey Garcia, and Leo Santacruz, the hundreds of toys donated by Jakks Pacific, the event planner Brandy Lopez , the amazing sponsors, and most importantly the volunteers.

Lyle thrives on the notion of giving back however possible and looks forward to doing just that in 2021.

2020 has been a year of uncertainty, a year we had to learn how to live differently. For children, its taken such a big toll to the way they were used to living. This Polar Express Toy Giveaway was a sign of hope, a sign of happiness to come and a moment to forget that fear we have been living with.

The children’s smiles were priceless as they saw The Grinch, Olaf, Elsa from FROZEN, Santa Claus, the LYLE luxury cars, the WBC Green and Gold belt, The Champs, Mikey Garcia and Leo Santacruz, Skateboard super star, Paul Rodriguez and of course, the gifts they received.

Huge thank you to Councilman Rick Ramirez of the City of Norwalk for opening up the city so LYLE, WBC Cares and sponsors can bring this joy to the children during the holiday season.