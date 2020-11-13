Trio of Cuban prospects showcased on Roy Jones Jr. Mexico show next week

An undefeated trio of Cuban prospects will be showcased Thursday night, November 20th, on another installment of RJJ Boxing on UFC FIGHT PASS®, at Marinaterra Hotel Spa & Event Center in San Carlos, Sonora, Mexico.

RJJ Boxing, presented by Roy Jones Jr. Boxing Promotions and De La O Promotions, will be streamed live on UFC FIGHT PASS®, the world’s leading digital subscription service for combat sports, starting at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT. To sign up for UFC FIGHT PASS, please visit www.ufcfightpass.com or download the UFC app.

The 10-round main event pits undefeated Californian Juan “Just Business” Barajas (11-0, 7 KOs) against Mexican knockout artist Bruno “Tiburon” Sandoval (21-4-1, 17 KOs), for the vacant World Boxing Council (WBC) Latino super middleweight title.

Barajas, who won 27 of 30 amateur matches, takes advantage of his unusual size for a super middleweight, standing 6′ 3″ with an 80″ reach. Sandoval was the Interim WBC Latino super middleweight champion after defeating 24-8 Deivas Casseres (24-8) in 2 ½ years ago by way of a first-round knockout.

The three unbeaten Cuban fighters on the Nov. 19th card, all living in Guatemala, are middleweight Yoevel “La Joya” Gomez (2-0, 2 KOs), super bantamweight Ariel Perez De La Torre (3-0-0, 3 KOs) and heavyweight Geovany “L Bestia” Bruzon (2-0, 2 KOs).

A natural junior middleweight, the 22-year-old Gomez agreed to take his 6-round fight against unbeaten Mexican Jesus “Mazo” Moroyoqui Palomares (5-0-1, 4 KOs). Gomez is a technically sound, aggressive power punched. The 2-time Cuban Youth champion is the son of 1980 Olympic gold medalist Jose Gomez.

De La Torre, who had more than 150 amateur matches, is dropping down from junior lightweight to super bantamweight, assuring undefeated Mexican Jesus “Panterita” Daniel Tamez (6-0, 5 KOs) a significant size advantage in their 6-round fight.

Bruzon, 22, was the 2014 Cuban National Youth champion. A southpaw with great hand speed and power, Bruzon faces Jose “El Titan” Vazquez (6-4-1, 3 KOs) in a 6-rounder.

Unbeaten California welterweight Raiden “Mortal Kombat” Jace Martinez (5-0, 5 KOs) is also scheduled to fight in a 4-rounder against TBA off-UFC FIGHT PASS.