Vasyl Lomachenko goes from UK Pay Per View to TV blackout in one year

Vasyl Lomachenko is so far facing a blackout from United Kingdom television despite featuring on Pay Per View in the region just twelve months ago.

When announcing an August 2019 battle with British Olympic gold medalist Luke Campbell, Matchroom boss Eddie Hearn declared Lomachenko’s decision to fight in the UK ‘a huge moment’.

Yet just over a year later, Lomachenko vs. Teofimo Lopez, a four-belt lightweight undisputed unification, is yet to be picked up by any network.

Sky Sports would usually take the lead on events like this. And with Campbell in the mix to fight the winner should he come through Ryan Garcia, there is a vested interest in Great Britain.

But with just over two weeks remaining, Bob Arum has reported no takers for the colossal clash thus far.

Hopefully, Matchroom and Sky will eventually see sense. Failing that, BT Sport or possibly even one of the other terrestrial channels should pick it up, which is doubtful at this point.

“This is a huge moment for British boxing,” said Hearn about Loma. “It is an honor to bring Lomachenko to the UK.

“This will be a huge event, not just in Britain, but around the World. We’re planning another huge undercard for a special night of boxing. I cannot wait for August 31!”

The fact that fans cannot travel to watch the encounter makes it all the more mind-boggling as to why no TV station will pay the fee.

Good viewing figures go hand-in-hand for this fight.

Sky’s Adam Smith had no qualms bigging up Loma when exclusive rights came his way for a PPV blockbuster last summer.

“We are absolutely thrilled to have the finest fighter on the planet heading to London,” said Smith. “This is a very special occasion and a golden opportunity for Luke Campbell.

“Two Olympics Champions going head-to-head and a huge bill at the famous O2. Do not miss this one-off as Vasiliy Lomachenko performs his amazing talent here on our shores.”







VASYL LOMACHENKO on FITE TV?

Those words are a far cry from where we are now, pandemic or not.

UK fans can take some solace as they were rescued by FITE TV for the Charlo double-header last week. The odds are in favor of this happening again for Loma vs. Lopez.

WBN has reached out to FITE for comment. Furthermore, an update on the situation will be forthcoming.

Phil Jay is Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay.