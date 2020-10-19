Vasyl Lomachenko breaks silence as new ‘Monster’ super-fight opens up

Mikey Williams

Former pound for pound king Vasyl Lomachenko has broken his silence after suffering a second career defeat at the hands of Teofimo Lopez.

Despite taking an age to get going in the fight and losing every one of the first seven rounds on the WBN scorecard, Lomachenko is obviously not happy with how things went down.

Judges carded 119-109, 117-111, and 116-112 in favor of Lopez at the MGM Grand, leaving the Ukrainian without a title for the first time since 2014.

Speaking on the reverse, a result which didn’t have a rematch clause, ‘The Matrix’ said: “I don’t know. Honestly, I thought half the duel was equal.

“Maybe he won 1-2 rounds somewhere, but in the second half, I turned on. Basically, I believe that I took the other half.”

On what’s next for him, the 32-year-old added: “I want to come home and review the duel, but I disagree with the decision.

“I thought I would win, but the result is the result. I’m not going to argue with him now.

“I’m going home now. Then I’ll talk to my promoter and manager. We will discuss everything and decide what to do next.”

The major discussion regarding Lomachenko in the aftermath is that he should now move down in weight. Lopez proved too big and strong inside the ropes.

It’s guesstimated that Lopez had at least a stone weight advantage on the night, and this is the major reason Lomachenko couldn’t get to him early on.

A fourteen-month layoff also didn’t help the situation, although many are now predicting the demise of Lomachenko as a force.







LOMACHENKO vs INOUE

Ties with Top Rank and Bob Arum remain strong, though, and there’s a huge match-up to be made in the next eighteen months.

Naoya Inoue, also with Arum, is on the cusp of making his debut for the company. The Japanese ‘Monster’ currently plies his trade at 122 pounds.

Lomachenko’s ideal weight is seen as 130 pounds, although the chances of the pair meeting somewhere around 127 or 128 pounds in 2022 are good.

This could be the next super-fight for Arum to begin manifesting and see Lomachenko attempt four-belt glory again at super-featherweight.

Phil Jay is Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay.