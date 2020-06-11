Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium favorite to host Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua

Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas – Bookmakers have begun taking bets on where the recently agreed heavyweight title clash between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua will take place.

Less than a day after a 50-50 deal was struck for two fights over the next couple of years, odds were released on hosting.

Talk of Saudi Arabia and Bahrain has since given way to the possibility of the new Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas staging the bout. The arena has a capacity of up to 72,000.

Joshua and Fury’s mega-fight next year will take place in Nevada, according to bookie SportNation.bet.

The possible unification bout will be one of the biggest ever heavyweight matches in history and is 7/4 to take place in Las Vegas.

The location of Joshua’s previous fight, Saudi Arabia is next in the betting at 9/4. Joshua’s fight with Andy Ruiz drew criticism due to its location. But a return to the desert remains likely.

Eddie Hearn, Joshua’s promoter, has previously said the all-British fight is unlikely to take place in the UK.

Wembley Stadium is 3/1 while Tottenham’s new stadium is 16/1, Old Trafford is 20/1 and the Principality Stadium in Cardiff is 33/1.

Madison Square Garden is an 8/1 outsider. If the fight is in Las Vegas, the Allegiant Stadium is a 4/5 favorite. The MGM Grand, the venue for Fury vs Wilder, is 2/1 and T-Mobile Arena is 7/2.

A left-field option could be the Stade Tata Raphael, the venue for The Rumble in the Jungle boxing match between Muhammad Ali and George Foreman in 1974, which is 200/1.

A SportNation.bet spokesperson said: “A fight as huge as this needs a location to fit the occasion and that’s why Las Vegas is the clear 7/4 favorite to host this historic event.

“For the many fight fans hoping for a closer venue to attend the match live, Wembley is the most likely venue, but at 3/1 it is likely to be held elsewhere.”







Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua

First fight location odds via SportNation.bet

Las Vegas 7/4

Saudi Arabia 9/4

Wembley Stadium 3/1

MSG (New York) 8/1

O2 Arena London 12/1

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium 16/1

Old Trafford football stadium 20/1

Principality Stadium Cardiff 33/1

Stade Tata Rephael 200/1

Vegas venue

Allegiant Stadium 4/5

MGM Arena 2/1

T-Mobile Arena 7/2