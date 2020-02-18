EXCLUSIVE: I still have no idea how he got up! – Jay Deas on Tyson Fury

Phil Jay

📸 Esther Lin

Trainer and co-manager of Deontay Wilder, Jay Deas has spoken all things Tyson Fury to WBN ahead of this weekend’s big rematch.

Wilder puts his green and gold belt on the line for the second time against ‘The Gypsy King’ when the pair collide at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

First squaring off in December 2018, Wilder dropped Fury twice, the second time almost for good after a devastating combination.

Somehow, Fury got up. The Briton even continued the fight by winning the rest of the round.

Speaking about that historic night, which has led to the return this month, Deas revealed Wilder was nursing an injury leading into the eventual draw.

“The last time he fought against Tyson Fury, Deontay had an arm injury,” Deas exclusively told World Boxing News. “Even though it was healed by fight time, the timing on it was still off.

“Deontay was also very light and wasn’t eating as much as he should. This time he’s very healthy and firing on all cylinders.”

Asked how training camp was coming along for the February 22nd Pay-Per-View, Deas answered: “Things are good. The sparring is going well and we are looking forward to the fight.”

FURY

Turning attention to some comments Fury has made in the media, Deas then touched on Fury predicting a second stoppage and revealing plans to weigh 270 pounds for the battle.

“Tyson Fury can say what he wants about how the fight will go. But whatever their game plan is we will be well prepared for it,” said Deas.

“In regards to the weight, he’s a big guy anyway. Heavyweights shouldn’t let the scale dictate anything.

“As long as a heavyweight is training hard and eating well, the weight is the weight. I think Tyson will always be able to move well, regardless of whether he weighs 270 pounds”.

Everything is set up for a record-breaking evening as Wilder vs Fury II represents the biggest night in the top division for some 18 years.

You have to go back to Lennox Lewis vs Mike Tyson is 2002 to find any event of this scale featuring the two of the best heavyweights of this era.

Back then, Lewis and Tyson secured almost two million PPV buys. A total promoter Bob Arum believes Wilder vs Fury II can overhaul on Saturday night.

Deas, as always, will be in the corner for Wilder as the American bids to cement his position as the number one in the world. ‘The Bronze Bomber’ attempts to finish what he started for good.

Back in December 2018 at The Staples Center in Los Angeles, Wilder thought the contest was over in the final round.







ZOMBIE

A two-punch combo, as sweet as you like, connected on Fury’s jaw and the end seemed inevitable. Not so, as Fury rose like a zombie to complete the bout and earn a creditable draw.

In Wilder’s next two outings, there was no mercy. Dominic Breazeale didn’t even get going before his night was over in New York. But it was the manner of Wilder’s win in November which Deas was keen to address.

It took Wilder several rounds to find his range, with many believing Luis Ortiz was six sessions ahead at the halfway mark. Then, in the seventh, bang!

A huge shot by the Alabama slammer ended Ortiz in the blink of an eye and Deas was keen to point out what Wilder did during those ‘lost’ stanzas.

“What Deontay does is he works toward a conclusion,” Deas told WBN. “What many see as losing rounds is really just him getting into the right position to end the fight.

“These guys are very good. Sometimes it takes several rounds to get things lined up just right.

“There are battles (rounds) and there is the war (the result). If you lose a few battles but get the flank, the war will be won!

“So if Deontay drops rounds here or there but establishes the position, it’s only a matter of time before he lands the big shot.”

ENDING

On witnessing Fury getting up off the canvas as Wilder was almost celebrating victory, Deas was as astonished as anyone.

Asked if they’ve both watched it back since, Deas concluded: “Yes, we’ve seen it, I have no idea how he got up.

“He’s a tremendous fighter and that’s why Deontay wanted the rematch right away.”

Since the stalemate, Fury has switched coaches, something some see as a detrimental move. For Wilder, his team hasn’t changed since inception.

Whether this has a meaningful effect will only unfold on fight night. It should be another fascinating night at the world-famous MGM Grand.