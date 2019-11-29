EXCLUSIVE: Sergio Mora wants Canelo vs Golovkin III, May 2 on DAZN

WBN Staff

Continuing his exclusive interview with WBN, Sergio Mora has said the trilogy between Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin must happen next.

Canelo recently continued to break records as he defeated Sergey Kovalev to become just the second Mexican after Julio Cesar Gonzalez to hold a world title at light heavyweight. Now a four-division world champion, the question is where does Canelo go next?

Former opponent Amir Khan informed WBN that he believes Andre Ward is next for the DAZN star but in Mora’s opinion, he can only see one showdown.

Assessing the chances of a third fight, the former WBC champion also broke down how he scored the first two bouts between the pair.

“Now that on the other hand, money talks absolutely,” the ‘Latin Snake’ exclusively told World Boxing News. “Money talks and these guys may need each other. I understand Canelo’s point, he’s already fought 24 rounds.

“First one, close fight, second one he beat him, for both of them you can make a case but I thought he won both. The first fight at worst, in my opinion could have been a draw or maybe GGG up by one point. It was a close fight, but I gave it Canelo.

“Second fight, I thought Canelo won unanimously, convincingly, but that’s my opinion and people are going to think differently but that’s how I saw it, that’s how I scored it.

"So I see what Canelo means, 'I beat this guy twice, what does he have to offer? Let him go fight someone else and pick up a belt.' Okay Golovkin did just that and in a fight that might be FOTY against Sergey Derevyanchenko."







Canelo-GGG 3 for May or September

In previous statements, Canelo and promoter Oscar De La Hoya told GGG he had to win a belt to be in contention for a third fight.

The Kazakh great did just that with a closely-fought victory of Sergiy Derevyanchenko to claim the vacant IBF middleweight title – a belt Canelo was stripped of.

Canelo and Golovkin previously fought on Mexican Independence weekend in 2017 and 2018.

Mora believes GGG deserves another chance and expects the fight to take place on the biggest date in the boxing calendar.

“So not only did he pick up a belt, but he was possibly in a FOTY so now, we got to do it again and May is the time to do it.

“Cinco de Mayo, they shouldn’t be fighting in November, they should be doing the whole Mexican crowd, the passion, the whole beauty of fighting on those two dates are September, Mexican Independence and Cinco de Mayo.

“Mexican fighters have made a living doing that from Chavez to De La Hoya and Canelo. Get that fight going in 2020 May, it has to happen.”