The Fight Before Christmas: Daniel Dubois, Tommy Fury discuss Dec 21

Ringside

📸 Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

Promoter Frank Warren today revealed details of Queensberry Promotions’ bumper ‘The Fight Before Christmas’ show at London’s Copper Box Arena on Saturday December 21.

The world’s number one heavyweight prospect Daniel Dubois (13-0, 12KOs) tops the bill when he defends his WBO International heavyweight title against Kyotaro Fujimoto (21-1, 13KOs).

The WBC Silver belt will also be on the line giving Dubois an opportunity to win a ninth professional title in his 14th professional fight.

Dubois has already captured WBC Youth, Southern Area, English, WBO European, WBO Global, British, WBO International and Commonwealth titles, but faces a hard night against the world ranked Japanese star.

Unbeaten light-heavyweight hopeful Tommy Fury (2-0, 1 KO) returns after his successful stint on Love Island where he finished runner-up with his girlfriend Molly-Mae Hague.

Details of further brilliant fights will be announced in the coming days.

“I am very happy. My career has been perfect so far and I have progressed in and out of the ring,” said Dubois. “I am with Frank Warren who is one of the best promoters ever.

“There is also my Dad, Martin and Tony Bowers. We are going all the way.

“My trainer Martin has organised so much and puts in so much hard work. I am going to make sure I become a success.”

Fury stated: “It is good to be back after Love Island and life is good. I feel at home when I’m in the squared circle.

“Fame is one thing, but it is how you cope with it. You can let it go to your head and run around thinking you’re too good for everybody. But, you are the same as everybody.

“It’s just that a few more people want to take your picture or get a signature. I am still the same man as I was before Love Island.

“The same lad who was boxing on the Josh Warrington-Carl Frampton undercard.”

Frank Warren’s Queensberry Promotions are heading to the Copper Box Arena to stage a bumper night of boxing on December 21st.”

Unbeaten Heavyweight sensation Daniel Dubois (13-0) looks to continue his path of destruction against Japan’s Kyotaro Fujimoto (21-1). The WBC Silver Heavyweight championship and the WBO International Heavyweight belts will be on the line.

Light Heavyweight prospect and Love Island star Tommy Fury (2-0) makes his long awaited return to the boxing ring after winning the hearts of the nation on the popular ITV reality television show over the summer.







Tickets from £40 are now on sale via Seetickets and will be available via Ticketmaster on Wednesday.

Ticket prices:

£250 – Hospitality

£150 – Floor

£100 – Floor

£75 – Floor

£50 – Lower Tier

£40 – Upper Tier