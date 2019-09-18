Tyson Fury to focus on Deontay Wilder following blood-soaked win

World Boxing News

📸 Mikey Williams

A trip to the hospital to receive stitches after his battle with Otto Wallin didn’t stop the party for heavyweight’s lineal champion Tyson Fury.

The ‘Gypsy King’ was drenched in blood after suffering horror cuts above his eyebrow and his eyelid during the third round of a points victory.

But despite receiving over 40 stitches, Fury shrugged off his gruesome injury to ensure he got a taste of the famous Las Vegas experience.

“I went to the hospital. I had a few stitches. Then I went home and had an early night,” he told BBC Sport.

“Then I’ve got up, gone to the casino. I won five grand and had a few beers. Now I’m going to have a few more beers.”

After his unanimous decision win over Swedish southpaw Wallin, the Englishman is expected to face Deontay Wilder next.

Their highly anticipated rematch is scheduled to take place on February 22nd.

However, after his severe cuts above the eye, his UK promoter Frank Warren suggested there may be a delay should they not heal in time.

“Listen I’m all right. It’s boxing. You can’t go swimming and not get wet. It’s the fight game.”

Fury’s showdown with the Swede on Mexican Independence weekend was a follow-up to the 31-year-old’s opening contest under the Top Rank banner.

His first saw Fury demolish Tom Schwartz inside two rounds.

The same was expected to happen when he collided with Wallin, only to be given a tricky night’s work at the T-Mobile Arena.







WILDER

Speaking about whether it will stand him in good stead ahead of fighting Wilder, he said: “100% – 12 rounds will bring me on to the next fight.

“I thought it was tough. He’s a tough, durable guy Wallin.

“We put on a good show for the Mexican fans. We got a massive audience, I was very surprised.”

Wilder’s co-manager Shelly Finkel believes the cut won’t pose a problem to the proposed date for the return.

“I believe that Tyson Fury will be fine for February to fight Deontay Wilder,” Finkel exclusively told World Boxing News.

“I thought Fury’s opponent (Otto Wallin) was better than anyone thought he would be,” he added.