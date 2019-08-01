George Groves makes SHOCK prediction for Lomachenko v Campbell

World Boxing News

📸 Mark Robinson

Standing in for Shane McGuigan at a news conference to promote the upcoming showdown between Vasyl Lomachenko and Luke Campbell, George Groves has backed the latter for superstardom.

The former WBA world super-middleweight has insisted Campbell is the UK’s best amateur of all-time. Groves believes it’s now his time to shine in the professional ranks on August 31.

Campbell trades with Lomachenko for the WBA, WBO, WBC and Ring Magazine lightweight titles at London’s O2 Arena, a city both are fond of. The pair won Olympic gold medals in 2012 at lightweight and bantamweight, respectively.

Lomachenko is arguably the pound-for-pound #1 fighter in the world and previously destroyed another Briton in Anthony Crolla.

‘Cool Hand’ Luke is aiming to become world champion in his second attempt following a close split-decision defeat to Jorge Linares in 2017.

Backing Campbell’s chance to shock the world, Groves said: “What an opportunity for Luke Campbell. For him to get in there and really show what he’s all about.

“This week Shane said to me, ‘Luke’s’ going to beat Lomachenko!’ – I replied, ‘I know’.

We know he’s got it all to do. He’s a big underdog but he’s going to go out there and do the job. He’ll do what he was put on this planet to do.”







AMATEUR

‘The Saint’ continued: “He’s one of the best fighters we’ve produced. I know this first hand by training alongside him.

“Luke is going from strength-to-strength and really improving. The best is yet to come.

“He’s got the opportunity to fight the pound-for-pound number one. If anyone can beat him, it is Luke Campbell. He’s not here to make up the numbers and to give the British fans the opportunity to see a great fighter.

“I’m so excited to see my friend become World Champion. This is a huge occasion and a must-see fight.

“He’s got that champion material, there’s not an ounce of self-doubt inside him and he’s a born champion.

“Luke’s had to face frustration where you feel like you have to work harder so it is going to be that bit sweeter on the night.

“On paper, he’s our best amateur fighter of all time and now it is his time to do the same in the pro ranks,” concluded Groves.