Manny Pacquiao gives strong hint on who next big target could be

World Boxing News

📸 Stephanie Trapp

Welterweight king Manny Pacquiao was already plotting his next move hours after beating Keith Thurman in fine style at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

The ‘Pacman’ put on a stupendous performance, dropping Thurman on his way to a decision victory.

In the aftermath, Pacquiao spoke about his triumph and Thurman’s dogged determination.

“It was fun. My opponent is a good fighter and boxer. He was strong,” said Pacquiao.

“I’m not that kind of boxer who talks a lot; we were just promoting the fight. I think he did his best. And I did my best. I think we made the fans happy tonight because it was a good fight.

“I really love the fans. Thank you so much for coming here and witnessing the fight. I’m sure they were happy tonight because they saw a good fight.

“Even though Thurman lost, he did his best. He’s not an easy opponent. He’s a good boxer and he’s strong. I was just blessed tonight.”

On how long he plans of fighting and who could be next, Pacquiao added:

“I think (I will fight) next year. I will go back to the Philippines and work. Then I will make a decision.

“I hope to be at that (Spence-Porter) fight on Sept. 28,” concluded the Filipino Senator, alluding to the fact a three-belt title clash is in the offing.







UNIFY

The winner of Errol Spence v Shawn Porter will in possession of the WBC and IBF versions of the 147 crown. Pacquiao has the WBA belt in his grasp, meaning all three could be on the line.

Pacquiao is expected to fight again in November, which gives a ballpark date of spring 2020 for a potential clash against Spence or Porter.

With a trio of titles, whoever eventually rules the division will hold all the aces for any future battle with Terence Crawford.

‘Bud’ has the WBO championship and is known to be keen to share the ring with any of his PBC rivals.

Promoter Bob Arum is gaining big respect of late for his willingness to work with other promoters to make the best fights out there.

It may only be a matter of time before one boxer has the chance to own all the gold.