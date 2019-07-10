Tyson Fury rematch date confirmation denied by Deontay Wilder team

World Boxing News

Deontay Wilder’s co-manager Shelly Finkel has revealed further dates are on the table for a rematch between the WBC heavyweight champion and Tyson Fury.

Last weekend during a UK fan appearance, Fury took it upon himself to confirm he’d sign on to face Wilder again on February 22nd.

This declaration was in line with when WBN understood the fight would take place. But Finkel says not so.

Asked whether February 22 was not the only possible date for the highly-anticipated return, Finkel stated: “Yes, March dates are also possible.”

In what’s expected to be a nine or ten-part extensive interview with World Boxing News, Wilder discussed the second bout with Fury without focusing on specifics for 2020.

“If you look at Fury’s resume and the things he’s done, he hasn’t really fought anybody of excitement besides from Klitschko or me. Everybody else has been lower opposition,” Wilder told WBN.

“Everybody got their own plan in their career. What they’re trying to do with it. Everybody is trying to make it to the top and to stay there as long as they can until it’s time to retire.

“I guess he’s just doing his part. But they can’t advertise me knocking him out over and over and over and over again.

“The same old stuff and him coming out to the American flag, coming to America.

“I didn’t like the theme, it didn’t sit right with me. I didn’t like it. If anybody was laughing then it was to be laughing at him, not with him that’s for sure.

“I guess it was entertaining to the people that was there y’know, just the few people that was there. Over here in America, they love the excitement, they love knockouts.

“They love a person who can talk his stuff like that, but they love the knockouts. If you gonna talk that sh*t then they want to see the knockout. Especially if you’re a heavyweight.”







PPV

What is confirmed is that Wilder and Fury will share the ring in the first quarter of next year. The promotion will be a double network Pay-Per-View offering.

On Fury’s side, ESPN PPV and BT Sport Box Office take up broadcasting rights on both sides of the Atlantic. Wilder just has to outline whether he’ll be fighting on SHO PPV or PBC on FOX Pay-Per-View.

Manny Pacquiao v Keith Thurman features on the latter next weekend.