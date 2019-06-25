Wladimir Klitschko involved in boat fire, ex-champ rescued by coastguard

World Boxing News

📸 Lawrence Lustig

Wladimir Klitschko has revealed details of a fire the Ukrainian was involved in as he enjoyed a holiday with family and friends.

Earlier in the trip, Klitschko had cracked a joke about the time Shannon Briggs hunted him down on the water, but all got very serious in the days to follow.

Coastguards and a fire rescue team were called to a vessel containing the former three-time heavyweight champion and his guests.

An evacuation was then initiated as Klitschko was taken to safety. Nobody was hurt during the process.

Be careful what you wish for: fate took my wish for “some #adrenalin” a bit too literally and our boat-trip Sunday night ended up in our boat #igniting and family & friends being evacuated by coast guard and fire rescue-team. No worries: we are all fine! #theroofisonfire #song😱 pic.twitter.com/sGN7xfG5JM — Klitschko (@Klitschko) June 25, 2019

The 43 year-old has been enjoying some downtime as he mulls over a multi-million dollar offer from DAZN to return to the ring.

A final decision is expected by the end of the summer. Klitschko will either return for three bouts on the streaming service, or stay retired for good.

WBN recently speculated as to whether Klitschko could provide any guidance to Anthony Joshua in his rematch against Andy Ruiz Jr.

Joshua was dropped four times and lost his world title belts in New York. A familiar happening for Klitschko during his early career.

As both became friends after their 2017 battle, WBN believe Klitschko may be able to pass on some wisdom to his former foe.







On June 18, the story read:

Even with the great Emanuel Steward by his side, Klitschko had flaws which could have been fatal to his career without changes. Those were defects Steward worked on meticulously until corrected. Thus was the nature of the trainer. Joshua needs to do likewise, and whether that’s remaining with Robert McCracken – who knows? But why not draft in Klitschko, even in an advisory capacity? The pair get on well from their 2017 fight, Plus, Klitschko has always stated his admiration for Joshua in previous interviews. AJ needs a rebuilding job…and fast. Whilst Klitschko has been there and done it before eventually taking over the sport. Everybody knows Joshua has the tools to something similar. That’s provided he too can work on those stamina issues. Pacing himself has never been a strong point of Joshua, something Klitschko also had to learn the hard way.

Read the full article HERE