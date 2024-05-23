Cut forces WBC title fight off June 7 Don King show

WBC World Cruiserweight champion Noel “The Dark Horse” Mikaelian (27-2, 12 KOs) has been forced out of his world title defense against number one challenger Ryan “The Bruiser” Rozicki (20-1, 19 KOs) from Ontario, Canada due to a cut near his eye.

Mikaelian suffered a cut near his eye while preparing for his June 7 showdown. Although disappointed, Mikaelian will be ready for Don King’s next monumental fight card to return to the ring. “I’m sorry to my fans and the boxing community,” said Mikaelian. “I’ll be ready to return to action and defend my world title in time for Don King’s next massive event.”

“This is why we have so many title fights on the card,” said King. “June 7’s “Fists of Fury” will still have multiple titles on the line for boxing fans, and Mikaelian will be back to defend his title as soon as possible.”

Featured on the “Fists of Fury” event taking place at the Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, FL, will be a highly anticipated clash between one of the sport’s most decorated fighters, former four-division world champion Adrien “The Problem” Broner (35-4-1, 24 KOs) taking on Las Vegas’ Blair “The Flair” Cobbs (16-1-1, 10 KOs). This WBC People’s Championship bout marks Broner’s journey back to a world title opportunity while Cobbs returns to the ring for the first time in nearly two years.

The popular and exciting WBA Continental USA Middleweight Champion, Paterson, NJ’s Ian “The Young General” Green (18-2 with 12 KOs) will be defending his title against Toledo’s Roy Barringer (10-4, 6 KOs). The fan-favorite Green enters this bout on the strength of six straight victories.

The WBC International Lightweight Championship will be up for grabs as champion Antonio Perez (9-0, 5 KOs) of Harrisburg, PA, will challenge local favorite Antonio Williams (16-0-1, 7 KOs) of Ft. Lauderdale, FL.

A great WBA heavyweight special attraction title bout will spotlight two rising stars in the division as Cassius Chaney (23-1, 16 KOs) of New London, CT will battle Michael “The Bounty” Hunter (21-1-2, 15 KOs) of Las Vegas, NV. Chaney will be risking his WBA Continental North American Championship belt.

Recently added to the star-studded card is a cruiserweight attraction featuring Sarasota, FL’s Johnnie Langston (11-3, 4 KOs) squaring off against Mike Perez (29-3-1, 20 KOs) of Ciego de Avila, Cuba. In addition, Newburgh, NY’s Tre’Sean Wiggins (16-5-3, 9 KOs) will collide against Chicago’s own Semajay Thomas (11-1, 8 KOs) in a welterweight attraction.

The fight card will be broadcast on Pay Per View via Triller TV, DonKing.com and Itube247.com.

Tickets are available through Ticketmaster for “Fists of Fury”. Tickets are priced at $75, $100 and $200. Ringside seats are $500 and tables are priced at $5,500.