Fabiána Bytqi defends WBC title against Tina Rupprecht

Undefeated Czech Fabiána Bytqi (20-0-2, 5 KOs) and formidable German “Tiny” Tina Rupprecht (12-1-1, 3 KOs) will fight in a ten-round duel and will hold a long-awaited clash, on January 13 in the Verti Music Hall in Friedrichshain, Germany.

Undefeated WBC atomweight world champion Fabiana Bytyqi, 27, won the vacant WBC world title in September 2018, when with the vitality of youth, she outfought valiant British challenger Denise Castle (3-4-0, 3 KOs) in a gala night at home.

She defended the belt for the first time in April 2019 through a drawn duel with Mexican boxer María Vargas. In December of the same year she defended the belt for the second time, defeating the Mexican Ana Arrazola.

After that, Fabiana won four fights without the title at stake, and last July she faced the third defense of the world title in a gala night in Kosovo, drawing with the Mexican Elizabeth López Corzo.

In April 2023, Fabiana wanted to make amends for the tie and clearly dominated the ring and, thanks to her speed, she squeezed the Mexican challenger harder.

Now she will try to make her fifth defense, and the former world champion Tina Rupprecht, thirty-one years old, defiantly stands in her way.

She held the strawweight world title from 2018 until this March, when she fell short in the unification fight against the American Seniesa Estrada and lost for the first time in her career.