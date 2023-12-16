Rodriguez vs Edwards: Weights, TV, full undercard, ring walk times

World Boxing News provides all the information ahead of a blockbuster unification battle between Jesse Rodriguez and Sunny Edwards.

The fight occurs at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona, on Saturday, December 16.

Rodriguez vs Edwards: Event start time, ring walks and TV

The event is live worldwide on DAZN and starts at 8 pm. ET / 5 pm PT / 1 am UK

Ring walk times are slated for approximately 11 pm ET / 8 pm PT / 4 am UK

WEIGHTS, RUNNING ORDER and FULL UNDERCARD

First bell – LIVE ON BEFORE THE BELL ON YOUTUBE

6 x 3 mins Super-Bantamweight contest

JOE MCGRAIL (125.8 lbs) vs. EDGAR ORTIZ JR. (123lbs)

Liverpool, England Phoenix, Arizona

6 x 3 mins Featherweight contest

ALBERT GONZALEZ (127.2lbs) vs. ALEXIS MOLINA (126.2lbs)

Perris, California Guadalajara, Mexico

8 x 3 mins Super-Welterweight contest

JUNAID BOSTAN (155.2lbs) vs. GORDIE RUSS II (155.2lbs)

Rotherham, England Detroit, Michigan

8 x 3 mins Super-Bantamweight contest

ARTURO CARDENAS (123.4lbs) vs. CARLOS MUJICA (122lbs)

Michoacán, Mexico Las Vegas, Nevada

LIVE ON DAZN

10 x 3 mins WBA Continental Super-Bantamweight title

PETER MCGRAIL (121.6lbs) vs. JA’RICO O’QUINN (122lbs)

Liverpool, England Detroit, Michigan

10 x 3 mins WBC International Flyweight contest

GALAL YAFAI (111.8lbs) vs. ROCCO SANTOMAURO (111.4lbs)

Birmingham, England Apple Valley, California

12 x 3 Eliminator for the WBA World Super-Bantamweight title

MURODJON AKHMADALIEV (121.6lbs) vs. KEVIN GONZALEZ (121lbs)

Chust, Uzbekistan Culiacan, Mexico

12 x 3 mins WBO and IBF World Flyweight unification

JESSE RODRIGUEZ (111.6lbs) vs. SUNNY EDWARDS (111.6lbs)

San Antonio, Texas Croydon, England

Pre-fight quotes:

Rodriguez

“This fight is going to be exciting,” said Rodriguez. “The sky is the limit for me; anybody, anywhere.

“He’s a very good fighter, technical, skillful, fast, smart. I knew one day down the line, we would meet up, and here it is.

“He hasn’t been in with someone with my skills and with the power on top of that. I don’t care what it takes. I’m going to win and I’m taking his belt.

“I’m taking his ‘0’ and I’m going to knock him out.”

Edwards

“I don’t have to overthink it; I know the best of me is capable of beating anyone at this weight and the weights above,” said Edwards.

“After I beat Bam, I feel there’s a lot more still to come. That’s the first step: unified champion of the world. It sounds good.

“Bam has quick hands, good feet, and heavy hands. He’s a great fighter, but he’s not been in with me yet.

“I was made for this. I’ve never had anything else; I’ve never done anything else; I’ve never really wanted anything else.

“I don’t do it for anyone, to make anyone proud. If anything, the compliments and the flattery make me feel uneasy.

“Everywhere I’ve gone throughout my life, I’ve had people saying nothing but good things about how good I am.

