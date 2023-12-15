Sanchez vs Santibanes hands Golden Boy late FOTY contender

Closing out 2023 with another ‘Fight of the Year’ candidate as the main event attraction, Golden Boy Fight Night on DAZN: Sanchez vs Santibanes delivered a card full of non-stop action from top to bottom.

The Coachella Valley was on their feet throughout the night, cheering for Cathedral City native Jose “Tito” Sanchez (12-0, 7 KOs) who went the distance against the tough, Walter Santibanes (12-3, 2 KOs) of Phoenix, Arizona, in a 10-round featherweight fight.

The blow-by-blow fight night action weaved back and forth between the two fearless pugilists. Hwever Tito was crowned victor with the judges scoring the bout unanimously in his favor with scores of 99-91, 99-91, and 98-92.

The fight night was broadcast live from Fantasy Springs Resort Casino on DAZN, and was presented in association with Miguel Cotto Promotions.

“I want to thank Golden Boy and Miguel Cotto Promotions for giving me the opportunity to fight for the first time in front of my hometown as the main event,” said Tito Sanchez. “This was a real war. The crowd’s cheers kept me going through the tough times, and with them having my back, I was able to push through and get the victory. My right middle knuckle was severely injured in the third round, but I made it 10-rounds with the Coachella Valley’s support.”

In the co-main event, the still undefeated Eric Priest (12-0, 8 KOs) of Kansas City, Missouri secured an explosive first-round knockout against Paul Mendez (21-5-2, 11 KOs) of Las Vegas, Nevada. Scheduled for eight-rounds of middleweight action, Priest was able to land a powerful left hook that sent Mendez to the mat, and finished business with a flurry of punches which led the referee to stop the fight at 2:09.

“After my last fight, I made a lot of adjustments and I believe that’s what helped me get the knockout tonight,” said Eric Priest. “Training with Ismael Salas in Las Vegas has been great for my career – I have been able to rub elbows with top level fighters as well as current and former world champions who help me improve my craft. My message to the middleweight division is that if you didn’t know me before, you’ll know me now.”

Making a splash as a newly minted Golden Boy fighter, San Diego’s undefeated Jorge Chavez (9-0, 7 KOs) defeated Managua, Nicaragua’s Jerson Ortiz (17-10, 8 KOs) via stoppage. Scheduled as a six-round featherweight fight, Chavez sent Ortiz to the mat once during the second round, Ortiz’s corner ultimately waving the white towel after the second round.

In the night’s bloody slugfest, Ventura’s Ricardo Ruvalcaba (11-0-1, 9 KOs) went the distance in an eight-round welterweight battle against Monterrey, Mexico’s Irvin Macias (15-4, 10 KOs). The judges scored the back-and-forth action fight unanimously for Ruvalcaba, with scores of 80-72, 78-74, and 80-72.

Opening the DAZN broadcast, Atlantic City, New Jersey’s Justin “Just-in-time” Figueroa (7-0, 6 KOs) defeated Jerome Clayton (3-3-1, 3 KOs) of Metairie, Louisiana via third-round knockout. Scheduled as a four-round super welterweight fight, Figueroa was able to stop the fight at 1:57 in the third-round.

Kicking off fight night with fireworks, Fabian Guzman (3-0, 3 KOs) of Orange, CA had an explosive, second-round knockout against Milwaukee, Wisconsin’s Rueben Johnson (0-4). Scheduled for four-rounds, Johnson was rocked at the beginning of the second round, ultimately touching the mat. Guzman finished business at 2:01 in that round, the referee stopping the fight when he saw Johnson taking too much punishment.