Sanchez vs Santibanes undercard set for Dec 14

Golden Boy Fight Night on DAZN will close the year with the fight game’s must-watch prospects and an action-packed main event.

It features local Cathedral City native and WBC Super Bantamweight Continental Latino Titleholder Jose “Tito” Sanchez (11-0, 7 KOs).

He’s participating in a 10-round match against Phoenix, Arizona’s Walter Santibanes (12-2, 2 KOs) on December 14.

The action will take place at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino and is presented in association with Miguel Cotto Promotions.

Doors to the Special Events Center open at 5:00 p.m. PT, the first fight will begin at 5:05 p.m. PT, and the worldwide broadcast on DAZN will begin at 6:00 p.m. PT.

In the co-main event, the undefeated Eric Priest (11-0, 7 KOs) of Wichita Falls, Texas will participate in an eight-round middleweight fight against Paul Mendez (21-4-2, 11 KOs) of Las Vegas, Nevada.

Priest is coming off a statement victory against Simon Madsen on the undercard of Zepeda vs. Gesta last September.

Beloved Coachella Valley fighter Grant Flores (3-0, 2 KOs) is scheduled for a six-round welterweight clash against Wayne Boudreaux (3-1, 1 KO) of Marrero, Louisiana. San Diego’s Jorge Chavez (8-0, 6 KOs) will make a splash as a newly minted Golden Boy fighter in a six-round featherweight fight.

The newly signed Chavez will have his opponent announced soon. Opening up the DAZN broadcast, Ventura’s Ricardo Ruvalcaba (10-0-1, 9 KOs) will fight in an eight-round super lightweight battle against Monterrey, Mexico’s Irvin Macias (15-3, 10 KOs).

On the preliminary card, Atlantic City, New Jersey’s Justin Figueroa (6-0, 5 KOs) will fight in a super welterweight match against Jerome Clayton (3-2-1, 3 KOs) of Metairie, Louisiana.

Opening fight night with a four-round super welterweight fight, Fabian Guzman (2-0, 2 KOs) of Orange, CA will measure up against Milwaukee, Wisconsin’s Rueben Johnson (0-3).