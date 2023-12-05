Full card set for New Blood boxing series on December 9

CBN Promotions’ “New Blood” boxing series, scheduled for December 9, 2023, at Infinite Reality Studios in Long Beach, California, formerly known as Thunder Studios, will feature a 10-round main event bout between Brandon “Leon” Benitez (20-2, 8 KOs) of Queretaro, Mexico, vs. Rigoberto Hermosillo (14-4-1, 9 KOs) of Los Angeles, CA.

On the line will be the WBO / NABO featherweight title.

Also on the card will be WBC super flyweight Interim world champion Adelaida “La Cobra” Ruiz (14-0-1) of Los Angeles, CA, squaring off against Mayela Perez (19-26-4, 10 KOs) of Saltillo, Mexico. In addition, super featherweight George “El Yuyu” Acosta (16-1, 3 KOs) of Whittier, CA, will battle Richard “El Castigo” Medina (15-1, 8 KOs) from San Antonio, TX, in an 8-round bout.

Televised fights will broadcast live in Spanish on FOX Deportes, and the entire card will stream live on, www.FightStars.Network. In addition, fans will be able to see the fights tape delayed on Estrella TV.

Doors open at 5:00 pm PT with the first fight starting at 5:05 pm PT. Televised fights on FOX Deportes will start at 7:00 pm PT. Tickets priced $50, $75, $100, $150 (Plus applicable fees), are available for purchase now by calling 800-283-8699, by text at 702-591-1638, or online at www.cbnpromotions.com. Infinite Reality Studios is located at 20434 S Santa Fe Ave, Long Beach, CA 90810

UNDERCARD BOUTS:

Bantamweight Mario Hernandez (10-4-1, 3 KOs) from Santa Ana, CA, will face Adrian Alvarado (8-1-1, 4 KOs) of Los Angeles, CA. (6-rounds).

Lightweight Adrian Corona (9-1-2, 2 KOs) of Rialto, CA, will battle Francisco Duque (2-3, 1 KO) from Nuevo Leon, Mexico. (6-rounds).

Lightweight Anthony Cuba (6-0-2, 3 KOs), from Fontana, CA, will challenge Angel Barrera (4-3), from Chicago, IL. (6-Rounds)

Featherweight Lienard Sarcon (10-0, 4 KOs), from Davao City, Philippines, will battle Frank Gonzalez (12-4, 6 KOs) of Miami, FL. (8-rounds)

Super featherweight Mark Magsayo (24-2, 16 KOs) from Tagbilaran City, Bohol, Philippines, will take on Isaac Avelar (17-6, 10 KOs) of Aguascalientes, Mexico. (8-rounds)

Opening the card will be super welterweight Nelson Guerrero (Pro Debut) from Coachella, CA, facing Arturo Herrera, of Killeen, TX. (0-1). (4-rounds).