Julian Gonzalez to fight Juan Antonio Lopez on Dec 8

Julian Gonzalez to fight Juan Antonio Lopez on Dec 8

Julian Gonzalez
Undefeated superfeatherweight Julian Gonzalez will appear in his first headlining bout against Juan Antonio Lopez.

The bout is an eight-rounder at The Wind Creek Event Center on Friday, December 8th in Bethlehem, PA.

The loaded card is promoted by King’s Promotions.

Gonzalez, 22 of Reading, PA is 11-0-1 with nine knockouts. Gonzalez has established himself as a top-130 lb. prospect with wins over undefeated fighters Rosalindo Morales (9-0) and Johnnie Spell (8-0) with the latter coming on August 4th at The Wind Creek Event Center.

Lopez of Fort Worth, Texas, has a record of 17-15-1 with seven knockouts. The 29-year-old Lopez has wins over undefeated fighters Erick Lainez (1-0), Isaac Torres (5-0-1), Jerren Cochran (11-0-1) and Fernando Garcia (12-1). Lopez has faced 12 undefeated opponents. Lopez is coming off a loss to Richard Medina on May 20th in San Antonio.

A loaded undercard that will feature world champions, top contenders and top prospects has been assembled.

In a 10-round super middleweight fight, former two-time world title challenger, Jesse Hart (29-3, 23 KOs) of Philadelphia takes on Jeyson Minda (14-7-1, 8 KOs) in a super middleweight bout.

In eight-round bouts:

Former unified world champion, Jarrett Hurd (24-3, 16 KOs) of Accokek, Maryland will take on Tyi Edmonds (14-5, 9 KOs) from Meridian, Mississippi

Travon Marshall (8-1, 7 KOs) of Landover, Maryland will take on Roudley Lolo (6-1-2, 3 KOs) of Camp Hill, PA in a junior middleweight bout.

Paige Suchit (5-0 4 KOs) of Edmonton, Canada will fight Yusniel Abrahante (5-1, 1 KO) of Louisville, KY in a super flyweight contest.

Ernie Cuevas (7-0, 5 KOs) of Maudin, SC will take on Roberto Puchetta (11-24-3, 6 KOs) of Jalisco, Mexico in a bantamweight fight.

In six-round bouts:

James Bernadin (10-2-1, 6 KOs) of Lancaster, PA collides Osvaldo Morales (5-3, 2 KOs) of Harrisburg, PA in a lightweight clash.

Thanjhae Teasley (8-0, 4 KOs) of Allentown, PA fights Xavier Madrid (5-2, 3 KOs) of Albuquerque, NM in a welterweight fight.

Shamara Woods (3-0) of Allentown, PA squares off with Micaele Nogue (2-4) of Egg Harbor, NJ in a super lightweight battle.

In Four-round Fights:

Francis Oran (4-1,2 KOs) of Bethlehem, PA will take on Justin Maggi (0-0-1) of Frederick, Maryland in a cruiserweight bout.

Elijah Akana will make his pro debut against RJ Hayes (0-2) of Oneontha, NY in a heavyweight bout.

Gustavo Morales (2-0, 1 KO) of Allentown, PA fights Antonio Allen (1-15-2) of Philadelphia in a welterweight fight.