Jimmy Lennon Jr to announce ‘New Blood’ on Nov 4

CBN Promotions is proud to announce that legendary ring announcer Jimmy Lennon Jr. will be front and center at their upcoming “New Blood” event.

The much-anticipated evening of world-class boxing will unfold at the cutting-edge Infinite Reality Studios, formerly Thunder Studios, in Long Beach, California, on Saturday, November 4, 2023

Jimmy Lennon Jr., recognized as one of the most iconic and respected ring announcers in the world of professional boxing, will lend his distinctive voice and outstanding charisma to the event. His presence is certain to elevate the atmosphere, adding an aura of greatness to the already exhilarating fights.

“New Blood” promises an unforgettable night of top-tier boxing, featuring some of the most promising talents in the sport. The televised fights will be broadcast live in Spanish on FOX Deportes, ensuring that fans can enjoy the action-packed showdowns in real-time.

In addition to the live broadcast on FOX Deportes, the entire card will also be available for live streaming on www.FightStars.Network, allowing a global audience to tune in and witness the intense battles in English. Furthermore, for those who miss the live event, the fights will be tape-delayed and showcased on Estrella TV, providing another opportunity for fans to catch all the action.

“Having Jimmy Lennon Jr. as our ring announcer is a tremendous honor,” said, Alex Camponovo, President of CBN Promotions. “His rich history in the sport and distinctive style will undoubtedly add a touch of class and glamour to our show. We’re dedicated to delivering an extraordinary night of boxing, and Jimmy’s presence enhances that promise.”

Jimmy Lennon Jr. is an iconic ring announcer with a storied career in professional boxing. Known for his distinctive voice and unparalleled stage presence, he has become a beloved figure in the sport and a symbol of excellence in announcing.

The collaboration between Jimmy Lennon Jr. and CBN Promotions’ “New Blood” event ensures that the evening will not only be a showcase of emerging boxing talent but also a celebration of the sport’s endless traditions and noteworthy personalities.

Doors open at 5:00 pm PT with the first fight starting at 6:00 pm PT. Televised fights on FOX Deportes will start at 8:00 pm PT. Tickets priced $50, $75, $100, $150 (Plus applicable fees), are available for purchase now by calling 800-283-8699, by text at 702-591-1638, or online at www.cbnpromotions.com. Infinite Reality Studios is located at 20434 S Santa Fe Ave, Long Beach, CA 90810.