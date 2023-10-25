Galle vs Carreno pushed back to Dec 10, more bouts added

The Amanda Galle-Niorkis Carreno card in Toronto, Canada has been postponed due to Carreno sustaining a hand injury.

The pair will now go head-to-head on December 10th for the vacant IBO World Bantamweight Title, the card was originally going to take place November 12th.

Amanda Galle (8-0-1 1KO), of Mississauga, Ontario, was three weeks out from her first shot at the world title when hearing of her opponent’s hand injury, that led to the fight being pushed back a month. With Galle’s experience in both the amateur and professional ranks, she won’t let this affect her preparation or performance on the night.

Winning titles is nothing new to Galle, as an amateur she won numerous Canadian National titles, was 4-time Ringside World Amateur Boxing Champion and since turning over to the pro ranks she has won the Canadian Super Bantamweight Title against World Title challenger, Tania Walters. Galle’s previous matches have ultimately been preparing and leading her towards the heights of our sport, the World Championship. Different date, but same plan for Galle, to win the World Title in front of her hometown fans.

Hailing out of Trujillo, Venezuela, Niorkis Carreno is coming to Canada to upset the hometown favourite. The 3x World Title Challenger isn’t going to let the setback of her injury get in the way of her 4th shot at the title. Previously, Carreno has challenged for the WBC Minimum title, WBO Flyweight title and most recently the WBO Bantamweight title against Danish star, Dina Thorslund. Carreno is a proven clinical finisher, her 19 stoppages and 79% knockout ratio back this up.

Since the original announcement of the event, Lee Baxter Promotions has added two new exciting additions to the card. Baxter’s undefeated Super Lightweight prospect, Joshuah Lupia (12-0 10KOs) will look to end the year with a fourth consecutive stoppage win. Last time out in Montreal, Lupia stopped undefeated Victor de Lira Quezada in spectacular style.

Jessica Camara (11-4-0 2KOs) has also been added onto the December 10th card. Camara is currently ranked number 1 by the WBC in their Super Lightweight rankings. Camara’s standout win against Heather Hardy put her in place to challenge for titles against Kali Reis. The IBO, WBO, and WBA World Super Lightweight titles were on the line, but Camara just fell short on a split decision.

Also, to feature on the card, is one of Canada’s hottest prospects, Mohamed Zawadi (6-1 5KOs). Zawadi will be facing Gregory Miller (2-7 2KOs). With Zawadi’s ferocious punching power and Millers toughness, this match-up is expected to deliver fireworks. Hard-hitting Stephane Fondjo (11-1 9KOs) is preparing for his Canadian debut.

Fondjo is the WBC Middle Easter and WBA Asia South Super Middleweight Champion. A rematch is on the card for Canadian Champ Ross Mylet (9-1-1 2KOs) and Luis Vara Carrillo (6-8-4 2KOs), a draw last timeout left fans and both fighters wanting the rematch. Mylet is coming off two great stoppage wins and is ready to settle the score with Carrillo. Undefeated Nawid Zaman (2-0 1KO) makes his first appearance on a Lee Baxter card. Making his professional debut in May of last year, Zaman is proving to be quite the fan favourite.

Another final fight is due to be added to the card, keep an eye out on Lee Baxter Promotions social media accounts for this being announced.

Tickets can be purchased on ticketmaster.com. For VIP Booths, please email sales@leebaxterpromotions.com. REBEL Entertainment Complex is located at 11 Polson Street, Toronto, Ontario, M5A 1A4.