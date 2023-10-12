UK’s next heavyweight star crowned Amateur Boxer of the Year

GB Boxing’s super-heavyweight Delicious Orie has been named Best Amateur Boxer of the Year for 2023 by the Boxing Writers’ Club of Great Britain.

He was presented the award by former WBC light-heavyweight world champion, John Conteh MBE at the at the Boxing Writers’ Club annual dinner at The Savoy Hotel in London.

The award is in recognition of a superb year for Orie which saw him secure his place at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris when he won gold at the European Games in Poland June 2023.

It followed an excellent 12 months in 2022, when the 26-year-old – who only took up boxing at the age of 17 – won bronze at the European Championship in May 2022 and gold at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in August of the same year.

Delicious Orie

Orie said: “It is an honour to receive such a prestigious award and I would like to thank everyone at the Boxing Writers’ Club for voting for me. A lot of boxers that I look up to who have won this award in the past and gone on to achieve great things at both an amateur and professional level, so it’s good to know I am on the right track.

“The last 12 months have been amazing and it goes to show that all the work I have been putting in is starting to pay off. I have had some great experiences at training camps in America and Kazakhstan and that was followed by a variety of tournaments which have exposed me to a range of styles and different opponents, all of which contributed to helping me to secure Olympic qualification.

“I would like to thank all of the coaches and staff at GB Boxing that have helped me. It’s been a good year and I am looking forward to more of the same in 2024.”

The trophy for best Amateur of the Year was first introduced by the Boxing Writers’ Club in 2008 when it was awarded to James De Gale who won middleweight gold for Team GB at that year’s Olympic Games in Beijing. Subsequent winners include Olympic gold medallists Luke Campbell, Anthony Joshua, Nicola Adams, Galal Yafai and Lauren Price.