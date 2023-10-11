Gavin Gwynne handed Euro title shot on Sheeraz vs Williams bill

Gavin Gwynne will fight for the vacant European lightweight championship at the Copper Box Arena on Saturday December 2 in support of the big middleweight showdown between Hamzah Sheeraz and Liam Williams, live on TNT Sports.

Tickets for Sheeraz vs Williams on Saturday, 2 December at the Copper Box are on sale now available from: ticketmaster.co.uk.

Gwynne (16-2-1, 4) will take on the veteran unbeaten Italian Emiliano Marsili (42-0-1, 16) for the EBU title following his signing of a multi-fight promotional deal with Frank Warren and Queensberry.

The 33-year-old, who joined the professional ranks in 2016 and became Welsh champion just over 12 months later, became holder of the Lonsdale belt in April 2022 following victory over Luke Willis before twice defending against fellow Welshman Craig Woodruff, with the first meeting scored a draw.

A pivotal fight for the Merthyr Tydfil-born star came when he upset the odds to defeat home fighter Sean McComb in February 2021, overwhelming the Irishman into a seventh round retirement to win the Commonwealth title. This followed unsuccessful challenges for the British title against Joe Cordina and James Tennyson.

Marsili, the 47-year-old southpaw, first won the vacant European title back in 2013 via a second round stoppage of the previously unbeaten Luca Giacon and subsequently made four successful defences of the belt. He won the vacant title back in 2022 with a points success over Frank Urquiaga and last fought in December of last year, recording a second round stoppage.

In 2012, Marsili travelled to the Liverpool Olympia and stopped home favourite Derry Mathews in the seventh round to win the IBO world lightweight title.

Also at lightweight, knockout artist Sam Noakes (11-0, 11) will defend his WBC International Silver title at the Copper Box, with his iBox Gym teammate Pierce O’Leary (13-0, 7) making a defence of his WBC International super lightweight championship belt.

Raven Chapman (7-0, 2) is scheduled to make a third defence of her WBC International featherweight title.

Cruiserweight talent Oronzo Birardi (6-0, 5) from Mainz in Germany will fight over eight rounds, with super lightweight Sonny Liston Ali (6-0) and Featherweight Umar Khan (7-0) in action over six.

“This is another bumper card for the fans following up on the Magnificent 7 show up in Manchester a couple of weeks before,” said promoter Frank Warren.

“It is a strong line-up of fights with a couple still to be added and I am delighted to welcome Gavin Gwynne to our ranks and get him going with a fully deserved European title shot against remarkable opponent in Emiliano Marsili, who is undefeated at the age of 47 after 43 fights at a high level.

“Our iBox Gym brigade is out in force with Sam Noakes and Pierce O’Leary all set for big fights, plus Raven Chapman with a defence of her WBC belt ahead of very significant fights next year.”

