AI is learning, names far more realistic Top Ten Boxers of All Time

The top ten boxers of all time list causes some concern with the fact that no recent fighters ever make the list in most cases.

According to many ‘expert’ websites and publications, the best-ever countdown is compiled of pre-1980s legends who predominantly fought against opponents who hardly trained.

In many eras of the past, boxing was not a serious past-time for the vast majority of contenders. For some, it wasn’t even their first job. Therefore, post-1980 should be given a far more solid foundation regarding the all-time rankings.

World Boxing News would certainly emphasize boxers from the 1980s and 1990s when it comes to comparing the older generation.

It was granted that those campaigning in the days of yore had exceptional talent. However, the depth of talent was nowhere near what it was, even from the 1970s.

WBN would not consider many of those from the earlier days that many ‘experts’ place in the Hall of Fame for this generation.

Artificial Intelligence at least acknowledges that this era had two unbelievable legends, unlike some of the recent lists published.

Here’s AI’s version of the Top Ten Boxers of All-Time.

Top Ten Boxers of All-Time

Sugar Ray Robinson

Muhammad Ali

Joe Louis

Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Rocky Marciano

Manny Pacquiao

Mike Tyson

Roberto Duran

Henry Armstrong

Sugar Ray Leonard

Even though the list is subjective, many other great boxers could have been included. However, the ten boxers are considered in the conversation among the greatest of all time.

They have all achieved incredible things in their careers. Some factors considered when ranking boxers include their overall record, dominance in their weight class, ability to defeat top opponents, and impact on the sport of boxing.

Of course, there is no definitive answer to who is the greatest boxer of all time. However, the boxers on this list are all worthy of consideration and have left their mark on the sport.

Sugar Ray Robinson is the consensus best. This WBN would not argue with. Muhammad Ali’s second place is also a solid choice.

Joe Louis had arguably one of the best heavyweight runs in the sport of boxing. However, Lennox Lewis and Evander Holyfield would have a good debate over Louis and Rocky Marciano.

The sheer weight of the older fighters’ legacy takes precedence over the modern era.

Mayweather and Pacquiao

Floyd Mayweather, at number four, is a great pick by AI. While Manny Pacquiao being included is also the correct choice that most would overlook.

Mike Tyson featuring in the top ten is definitely a nostalgic nomination, but none could argue with Henry Armstrong, Sugar Ray Leonard, and Roberto Duran.

Leonard and Duran should be in there, as the 1980s in their weight class was one of the best eras that fans ever witnessed.

Let’s emphasize those times in boxing when the sport was far more advanced and training levels peaked, remaining so until today.

Scoring one hundred-plus wins, many against sub-par opponents, shouldn’t be recognized as a legacy.

