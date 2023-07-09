Marlen Esparza adds WBO belt to WBA and WBC versions

In a female unification world championship fight, unified flyweight champion Marlen Esparza of Houston, Texas, added the WBO title to her collection.

Her impressive haul already includes the WBA and WBC championship belts.

Marlen Esparza

Esparza handed the former WBO World Champion of Buenos Aires, Argentina, Gabriela Alaniz, her first taste of defeat in a 10-round bout that went the distance.

The three-belt ruler scored a majority decision, with judges carding the fight 99-91, 95-95, 97-93.

“She was very vibrant and had a lot of energy. But she had a high output and was ready to throw. She had the grit to stay in there with me. However, it was the strategy that won the fight tonight.”

Other results

Opening the broadcast was an eight-round super middleweight fight that went the distance.

Romanian-American prospect Eric Tudor of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, defeated Reggie Harris Jr. of Ann Arbor, Michigan, via unanimous decision.

The two went back and forth throughout the bout. Tudor sent Harris Jr to the mat in the first round. He knocked out his mouthpiece in round seven.

The judges scored the fight 78-73, 77-74, 78-73.

In the preliminary fights, Tristan Kalkreuth of Duncanville, Texas, won via second-round knockout at 2:12 against Joe Jones of Jersey City, New Jersey.

The bout was scheduled for six rounds of heavyweight action.

Opening fight night festivities was a scheduled six-round cruiserweight fight at the AT&T Center.

Houston’s Darius “DFG” Fulghum defeated Jeremiah Curtright of Saint Charles, Missouri, via third-round TKO at the 2:17 mark.

The night’s special guests included former world champion Chairman and CEO Oscar De La Hoya, alongside Golden Boy Partner and International Hall of Famer Bernard Hopkins.

Also, Congressman Joaquin Castro, Texas State Representative John Lujan, San Antonio Councilwoman Phyllis Viagran, Former WBA World Champion Joshua Franco, WBO World Champion Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez, and other notable Golden Boy Fighters.

