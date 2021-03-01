Claressa Shields vs. Marie-Eve Dicaire undercard finalized

The complete televised lineup for this week’s historic all-female “SUPERWOMEN: SHIELDS VS. DICAIRE” boxing event on Friday, March 5 from the Dort Financial Center in Flint, Mich., has now been revealed with the addition of two more exciting fights, including special appearances by women’s star, former amateur world champion and 2012 Olympic bronze medalist Marlen Esparza and undefeated bantamweight Jamie Mitchell.

And, in a special development for eager fans worldwide, pioneering digital platform VIVE Network will join InDemand Pay-Per-View (through their existing cable, satellite, and telco providers including Xfinity, Spectrum, Contour, DirecTV/U-Verse, Dish, Fios, and Optimum) and livestreaming platform FITE.TV in showing the groundbreaking event for a price of USD $29.95.

A very special event pre-show begins Friday night at 8PM EST | 7PM CST | 5PM PST. The event broadcast begins at 9PM EST | 8PM CST | 6PM PST.

The popular Esparza (8-1, 1 KO) of Houston will return to action for the first time this year against rugged Canadian veteran Shelly Barnett (3-1-2, 2 KO) in a six-round bantamweight special attraction. And in the broadcast opener, undefeated bantamweight prospect Jamie “The Miracle” Mitchell (5-0-2, 3 KO) of Pacific Grove, California, will look to continue her climb up the 118-pound rankings against tough Florida-based veteran Noemi “La Rebelde / No-No” Bosques (12-15-3, 2 KO) over six rounds.

Both fights will be presented in support of the 10-round 154-pound unification showdown between undefeated three-division and current WBC/WBO Super Welterweight World champion Claressa Shields and also unbeaten IBF Super Welterweight World Champion Marie-Eve Dicaire, as well as the potentially explosive co-main event featuring undefeated former amateur standout Danielle Perkins (2-0, 1 KO) of Houston, Texas, fighting an eight-round rematch to her exciting non-stop slugfest with Waycross, Georgia’s Monika “Lay Em Down” Harrison (2-1, 1 KO) for the WBC Silver Heavyweight Championship.

In another intriguing, televised match-up, undefeated Logan Holler (9-0-1, 3 KO) of Columbia, South Carolina, will take on Newark, Delaware, veteran Schemelle Baldwin (3-1-2, 2 KO) over eight tough rounds.

Marlen Esparza, the 2012 Olympic bronze medalist in the women’s flyweight division at the summer games in London, is the only other American woman besides Claressa Shields to win an Olympic medal in the sport of boxing. Esparza, like Shields, also won an amateur world championship at the 2014 AIBA World Boxing Championships in Jeju, South Korea.

A crossover star with mainstream appeal, Esparza has an endorsement deal with CoverGirl Cosmetics and has also appeared in a Spanish-language commercial for Coca-Cola. She was the subject of Soledad O’Brien’s 2011 CNN documentary In Her Corner: Latino in America 2, as well as an extensive profile in the June 2012 issue of The Atlantic. The addition of Esparza makes a total of three former amateur world champions on the card, with Danielle Perkins having also won in 2019.



“I’m excited to be fighting on this historic all-women’s card around International Women’s Day and to be reunited with my 2012 Olympic teammate Claressa Shields,” said Esparza. “I also want to thank my opponent for taking this fight. I’m looking forward to representing all female fighters on March 5 and putting on a great performance. I want all my fans to tune in to this pay-per-view. This is a great night for women’s boxing and I’m grateful to be a part of it.”

SUPERWOMEN: SHIELDS VS. DICAIRE is dedicated to this year’s International Women’s Day (Monday, March 8, 2021) and presented by Salita Promotions in association with Groupe Yvon Michel.

“I am delighted to add more super talent to this incredible all-female PPV event,” said Dmitriy Salita. “Marlen Esparza is an elite championship fighter who rounds out this already excellent fight card.”