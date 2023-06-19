Card takes shape for Patapsco Arena in Baltimore on June 24

World class boxing returns to Baltimore on Saturday, June 24th as Ponytail Promotions and CNC Entertainment presents a big night at The Patapsco Arena.

In the featured contest, Mack Allison IV takes on an opponent to be named in a eight-round super featherweight bout.

Allison of Baltimore is 16-3-1 with 11 knockouts. The 25 year-old is a seven-year pro who is coming off a fourth round stoppage over Lonnie Jackson Jr. on April 22nd in Baltimore.

An 11-bout card has been assembled and it will include an eight-round super middleweight bout between Tyrell Boyd (8-, 8 KOs) of Baltimore and Derrick Vann (4-7) of Philadelphia.

In a six-round bout, Dravontay Speed Rawls (13-1-1, 8 KOs) of Glenarden, MD fights Jose Rodriguez (6-2, 2 KOs) of Puerto Rico in a super featherweight bout.

In four-round bouts, Deshawn Chase (2-0, 1 KO) of Baltimore, Maryland takes on debuting Alberto Boites Salazar of Hampton, Virginia in a welterweight bout.

Walter Sanders (2-0, 2 KOs) of Baltimore takes on an opponent to be named in a middleweight bout.

La’Vay Lawrence (2-0, 2 KOs) of Washington, DC fights an opponent to be named in a super featherweight bout.

In a battle of pro debuting welterweights, Anwar Wingate of District Heights, MD fights Shawn Randolph of San Antonio, Texas.

Isiah Branch (1-0, 1 KO) of Baltimore takes on debuting Robert Hough of Houston in a heavyweight contest.

Christopher Glenn (3-0) of Hagerstown, MD takes on an opponent to be named in a featherweight bout.

Ricky Sanabria of Salisbury, MD makes his pro debut against Christopher Dixon of San Antonio, TX in a welterweight bout.

Pro debuters Juan Pablo Guillen Arancibia of Annandale, VA and Jaden Webb will square off in a featherweight bout.

Tickets can be purchased at ponytail-promotions.eventbrite.com or call 410-499-5361