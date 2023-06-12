Middleweight Julien Baptiste scores biggest win of his career

Julien “Black Dragon” Baptiste turned in the best performance of his pro career last night, capturing the vacant United States Boxing Federation (USBF) Middleweight Championship, defeating Ryan Clark (2-4, 1 KO) by way of a convincing six-round unanimous decision.

Baptiste vs. Clark headlined “Fight Night at the Vets Club,” presented by Granite Chin Promotions (GCP), at Bridgewater Veterans Club in Bridgewater, Massachusetts.

Baptiste, of Woburn (MA), had worked in training camp on overcoming performance anxiety in the ring. It was apparent from the start that he had accomplished his goal. He came out firing in the opening round as Clark charged forward, setting the stage for an all-action match. Baptise took control in the second landing numerous left hooks and right crosses. A straight right dropped Clark in the second, but the gutsy New Hampshire fighter responded in the third, aggressively going punch-for-punch with his gifted opponent.

In the fourth round, Baptiste consistently beat a tiring yet still dangerous Clark to the punch, as the latter’s face showed visible signs of Baptiste’s onslaught. The two went toe-to-toe in the fifth to set up the sixth and final frame, in which neither fighter let up right to the final bell.

“I’m incredibly proud of Julien through all the adversity and heartaches he’s dealt with during his journey in and out of the ring,” GCP president Chris Traietti said. “He dug deep and pulled it off to keep his career going. Stay tuned for August!”

Celebrated amateur Arika Skoog (2-0-1, 2 KOs) was too much for Orlando lightweight Sara “Switch Kick” Click (1-5-1) to handle. Skoog patiently boxed and established command, trapping Click in the corner and an accumulation of punches resulted in a third-round stoppage.

Skoog, of Roxbury (MA), won a gold medal at the 2020 USA Boxing Elite National Championships in addition to being a 2020 USA Olympic Boxing Team alternate and multiple New England Golden Gloves champion.

Arika Skoog (L) stopped Sara Click in the third round

Former New England Welterweight Champion Mike “Bad Man” Ohan, Jr. (18-2, 9 KOs), of Holbrook (MA), outclassed game Alaskan welterweight William Parra Smith (4-15-1, 3 KOs) by way of a one-sided unanimous decision. After a “feeling out” first round, Ohan started throwing his sharp counterpunches, up and down on Smith, and Ohan’s devastating boxy attack weakened his opponent. Ohan’s left hook to the body broke-down Smith, who took a knee in the sixth and faded after that moment.

“Ohan was as sharp as I’ve ever seen him,” Traietti noted. “He’s getting better each fight. He’s ready for the deep end of New England boxing and he’s going to do exactly that next.”

Lynn (MA) gravedigger James Perkins (12-0-1, 9 KOs) kept his unbeaten streak intact, knocking out Texas journeyman Larry “Slo Mo” Smith (13-54-2, 9 KOs) in the fourth round. The heavy-handed Perkins throws each punch with bad intentions, closing the show with a pair of knockdowns in the fourth. First, he caught Smith with a right to the temple, but “Slo Mo” was able to beat the count. He followed with a straight right, which landed right on the button, sending Smith to the canvas where he was counted out.

The opening bout only lasted one minute as Scituate heavyweight Kevin Nagle (2-0, 2 KOs), fighting out of Scituate (MA), knocked out Brazilian heavyweight Reinaldo Da Costa Souza (0-2). The 272-pound Nagle decked Souza with a crisp left hook and the end came soon after, when Nagle connected with left hook, right upper cut combination

Complete results below:

OFFICIAL RESULTS

MAIN EVENT – VACANT USBF MIDDLEWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP

Julien Baptiste (5-3, 2 KOs), Woburn, MA

WDEC6 (59-54, 58-54, 58-55)u.

Ryan Clark (2-4, 1 KO), Berwick, NH

(Baptiste won the vacant USBF middleweight title)

HEAVYWEIGHTS (4)

Kevin Nagle (2-0, 2 KOs), Scituate, MA

WKO1 (1:00)

Reinaldo Sa Costa Souza (0-2), Boston, MA by way of Brazil

SUPER MIDDLEWEIGHTS

James Perkins (12-0-1, 9 KOs), Lynn, MA

WKO4 (2:15)

Larry Smith (13-54-2, 9 KOs), Mesquite, TX

JUNIOR WELTERWEIGHTS

Mike Ohan, Jr. (18-2, 9 KOs), Holbrook, MA

WDEC8 (80-70, 79-72, 79-72)

William Parra Smith (4-15-1, 3 KOs), Anchorage, AK

FEMALE LIGHTWEIGHTS

Arika Skoog (2-0-1, 2 KOs), Roxbury, MA

WKO3 (1:59)

Sara Click (1-5-1, 0 KOs), Orlando, FL