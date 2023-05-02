Fernando Vargas added to undercard of Janibek vs Butler

Undefeated featherweight prospect Amado Fernando Vargas is set to return in a four-rounder on the May 13 undercard of the world championship doubleheader featuring undefeated Kazakh phenom Janikbek “Qazaq Style” Alimkhanuly defending his WBO middleweight world title in the main event against Canadian contender Steven Butler at Stockton Arena in Stockton, California.

In the co-feature, Australian fan-favorite Jason “Mayhem” Moloney will face big-punching Filipino contender Vincent Astrolabio for the vacant WBO bantamweight world title.

Janibek-Butler and Moloney-Astrolabio will be broadcast live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT.

Vargas’ bout will stream live and exclusively on ESPN+.

Promoted by Top Rank, in association with Eye of the Tiger, tickets starting at $25 are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com.

Vargas (6-0, 2 KOs) is a 22-year-old prospect who made his pro debut in 2021 with a first-round knockout against Hector Montijo Molina in Mexico.

In 2022, he made his U.S. debut by defeating Anel Mudo via four-round unanimous decision in May and ended the year with a points victory against Osmar Olmos Hernandez in November. In his last fight, Vargas decisioned Printice Canada over four rounds in April.

Trained by his father, former world champion Fernando “El Feroz” Vargas, he is one of three boxing brothers, along with older sibling Fernando Jr. and younger brother and Top Rank-signed lightweight Emiliano.