Massively avoided heavyweight to face two opponents in one night

One of boxing’s most avoided heavyweights has agreed to join a league format and face two opponents in one night.

Michael Hunter, who cannot seem to land himself any other big fights, has signed up for Team Combat League (TCL). He will now battle Hasim Rahman Jr. and Norman Neely at Mohegan Sun Expo Center in Connecticut.

The action-packed bouts will occur on Thursday, April 27, 2023. Hunter’s fans eagerly anticipate his performance in the ring as he looks to cement his status as a top heavyweight in the league.

Hunter, who has faced Oleksandr Usyk and Alexander Povetkin in a stop-start career, is looking forward to the contests.

Michael Hunter to face two opponents

“I’m thrilled to be joining the Team Combat League,” said “The Bounty” on his mission to stave off a lack of action. “I can’t wait to enter the ring to take on Hasim Rahman Jr. and Norman Neely.

“These are two tough opponents. But I’m ready to put my skills to the test and come out victorious.

“I look forward to representing Team Las Vegas Hustle and giving fans a show they won’t forget.”

Fighting just five times in four years and without a win in almost two, Hunter has to hit the ground running at some point. The TCL will give Hunter activity during the interim of his career.

However, the league will not give him the push towards titles he needs. Therefore, it’s not a long-term solution to his current avoidance problem.

TCL signing

TCL is excited to announce the signing of heavyweight contender Michael “The Bounty” Hunter to its organization.

The former cruiserweight champion, who boasts an impressive record of (20-1-2, 14 KOs), will be fighting on Team Las Vegas Hustle.

Hunter will face off against two formidable opponents in the upcoming bouts. They are Hasim Rahman Jr. (14-2, 6 KOs) and Norman Neely (14-1, 9 KOs) of the D.C. Destroyers.

TCL’s CEO, Ahmed Sheikh, expressed his excitement over the signing of Michael Hunter and the upcoming fights, stating that “TCL is committed to bringing fans the best possible entertainment and sports experience.

“Adding Michael Hunter and his aggressive style at the heavyweight division is another indication of how Team Combat League delivers what combat sports fans crave.

“We want to deliver nonstop action.”

The event will be live-streamed on the TCL website at teamcombatleague.com and TCL’s social media channels. The broadcast starts at 7:00 PM EST / 4:00 PST.

Follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, Twitter.