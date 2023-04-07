Canelo chooses to watch footage of John Ryder ahead of May 6 clash

There’s one month to go until Canelo Alvarez and John Ryder will clash for the Undisputed Super-Middleweight title in Canelo’s long-awaited homecoming bout at the Akron Stadium in Guadalajara, Mexico on Saturday May 6, live on DAZN and DAZN PPV.

Canelo (58-2-2 39 KOs) fights in his homeland for the first time in over 11 and a half years, and defends his Undisputed crown for the second time after beating bitter rival Gennadiy Golovkin in their trilogy battle in Las Vegas in September, having ripped the IBF crown from Caleb Plant in Sin City in November 2021 with an 11th round stoppage.

The Mexican superstar will make an emotional return to his homeland for his latest Cinco de Mayo showdown, and it will be 4180 days since he last stepped through the ropes in Mexico, when he stopped Kermit Cintron in Mexico City in five rounds to defend his WBO World Light-Middleweight title.

The 32 year old four-weight World Champion fights for the 63rd time of his storied career as he closes in on 18 years as a pro. Cinco de Mayo weekend will see him fight for the 35th time in his homeland and it promises to be a spectacular occasion with the state of Jalisco marking 200 years of independence.

Canelo left his San Diego base at the weekend to complete camp in Guadalajara, and Matchroom and DAZN shot with the 32 year old in one of his final sessions in the States before he flew to Mexico.

“I don’t watch a lot of my opponents, but I’ve seen highlights of Ryder,” said Canelo. “I had my eighth sparring session yesterday and I did good, I feel good, and I can throw my left hand good. That’s made me feel confident that I am 100 per cent.

“I don’t think so far ahead, there’s a lot of fights for me to come. Every fight is dangerous, I’m training 100 per cent for Ryder and I will be ready.”

Ryder (32-5 18 KOs) is preparing for the fight of his life in Tony Sims’ gym in Essex, England, and will be looking to spoil the party, as the popular Londoner travels to Mexico for the biggest fight of his 12-year career. ‘The Gorilla’ landed the WBO interim title in his last fight when Zach Parker retired on his stool after four rounds of their clash in London, England in November.

That win for the 34 year old followed a career-best victory earlier in 2022 over former Middleweight ruler and old Canelo foe Daniel Jacobs, with Ryder having also tackled three other Britons who have taken on the Mexican king, challenging Callum Smith for the Super-Middleweight World crown after fights with Billy Joe Saunders and Rocky Fielding.

Ryder will head to Las Vegas on April 20 to complete his camp before going to Guadalajara and getting ready for a hot reception as he takes on a national icon.

“I said I was happy to do the fight at the Azteca Stadium in front of 100,000 so I think I kind of called it on happening in Mexico!” said Ryder. “There’s going to be over 50,000 in Guadalajara and I just can’t wait.

“Everyone was really welcoming there for the press conference but I’m sure that will change in a month’s time, and it’ll be hostile on fight night, but it was great to come face-to-face with him there and in San Diego.

“I’ve had my ups and downs in my career, taken my knocks, and I’ve come back. I think this fight has come at the right time, I am at my best physically and mentally that I’ve ever been, and I am really looking forward to it.

“Canelo is still up there as one of the best pound-for-pound and the best of our generation. He’s so dangerous and the best of him could still be to come.”