Kevin Hernandez relaunches career after six years out on April 1

After nearly six-years out of pro-boxing, the time has come for Bergenfield’s very own, Kevin “Hurricane” Hernandez, to take what is his and return to the ring in Bergen County Fight Night 3 – Saturday night April 1st presented by Abella Boxing Promotions at The Terrace at Biagio in Paramus, NJ – PPV/Streaming Available for $24.99.

Hernandez, 29, a student at Columbia University in New York City, studying Computer Science and Mathematics, will go up against Tyrell Cook (0-3-0) in a welterweight bout scheduled for four-rounds.

“It’s a weird, roundabout way of being a boxer and going to Columbia University,” Hernandez said. “The discipline and everything growing up with boxing, definitely helped me get into Columbia.”

Hernandez (0-0-1) made his pro-debut in June of 2017, but was forced to remove himself from the sport due to a torn-right labrum and more specifically, the hardships of balancing work, his education, and family obligations.

“Financially, it was just my mother, me and my brother at the time,” Hernandez, of Colombian heritage, said. “So, basically, you know, a Hispanic lifestyle, I was working to just pay for the bills and everything.”

In 2019, after his mother asked him, “why wouldn’t you try going back to school,” he decided to enroll into Bergen Community College, and achieved a 4.0 GPA in his first semester.

“I thought, ‘what do I have to lose,’” Hernandez said about attending Bergen Community College. “I didn’t know what to do at the time, but when I went, I didn’t know if it was because of my age, getting more mature, or the discipline from boxing all the years, but it was fine.”

He graduated with a 3.7 cumulative GPA and was named the recipient of the Professor Robert Neil Ender Memorial Mathematics Award – an award given to only five students in Bergen Community College per graduation class. Since then, Hernandez has been attending Columbia, building on his education, while consistently working and training in the gym.

However, Hernandez doesn’t fit the mold of generic boxing stereotypes.

“When you see him in the ring, you can see he turns a different button on,” Abella Boxing event organizer Rob Park said about Hernandez. “You would not think that stereotype of him being a college student, you know, is in him. He comes to fight and he does everything he can to win. That’s just the person he is.”

Park added: “He’s an animal, he goes on and on. He doesn’t care who he spars.”

On another note, Hernandez is an intern at ERDOS Technologies – Ramsey Theory Group located in Fort Lee, New Jersey, and actually works out in the facility with a small boxing ring constructed, thanks to CEO Dan Herbatschek. Hernandez also trains at YESS Boxing Gym based in Dumont, NJ.

Six-Round Bouts:

Raymond “The Scientist” Cuadrado, (5-0-0, 20 KO%), of Ridgewood, Queens, NY, will put his undefeated record up on the line against Usiel Hernandez (2-1-0) in a junior lightweight bout.

Nicky “The Bull” Vitone (9-1-1, 63.6 KO%) of Pine Brook, New Jersey, fights Jordan Rosario (4-10-0) in a super-lightweight bout.

John “Bodyshot” Leonardo (9-1-1, 36.3 KO%) of Manalapan, New Jersey, goes up against Ernest Hall (4-2-1) in a super bantamweight bout.

Mike “The Champ” Lee (9-2-0, 63.6 KO%) of Jersey City, New Jersey, takes on Antonio Sanchez (7-16-3) in a super welterweight bout.

Remaining Four-Rounders:

Christian “Veneno” Otero (4-3-0, 28.5 KO%) of Manhattan, NY will go toe-to-toe with southpaw Vinnie Denierio (3-7-0) in a lightweight bout.

Dane Guerrero, of Ridgefield Park, New Jersey, is set to make his pro-debut against Andre Hinmon (0-2-0) in a super middleweight bout.