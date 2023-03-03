Co-headliners as Callum Smith is off Liverpool bill on March 11

Ex-world champion Callum Smith will no longer headline a bill in his hometown of Liverpool after being forced to pull out through no fault of his own.

Matchroom announced the changes that now include co-feature bouts to be broadcast live on the streaming service DAZN.

Refund details were also added in the information released below.

An injury has forced Callum Smith out of his Light-Heavyweight clash with Pawel Stepien at the M&S Bank Arena Liverpool on Saturday, March 11.

The event will go ahead, shown live worldwide on DAZN (excluding Australia and New Zealand), with Diego Pacheco’s WBO International Super-Middleweight Title showdown with Jack Cullen and Robbie Davies Jr’s Super-Lightweight fight with Darragh Foley now co-headlining.

Pacheco (17-0, 14 KOs), one of the hottest prospects in American boxing, looks to impress on his first appearance in the UK, stepping up against Little Lever’s Cullen (21-3-1, 9 KOs) in what promises to be an all-action battle.

Davies Jr (23-3, 15 KOs) was set to square off with Australia’s Liam Paro but will now face late stand-in opponent Foley (21-4-1, 9 KOs) over ten rounds, and the Australia-based Irishman arrives in Liverpool brimming with confidence following four straight wins.

Romford Heavyweight sensation Johnny Fisher (7-0, 6 KOs) takes ‘The Romford Bull’ Army to Liverpool for the first time as he faces Italy’s Alfonso Damiani (6-2, 2 KOs) over eight rounds and decorated amateur star turned Super-Bantamweight prospect Peter McGrail (6-0, 5 KOs) makes his highly anticipated Matchroom debut.

Warrington Lightweight talent Rhiannon Dixon (7-0) squares off with Wombourne’s Vicky Wilkinson (5-0-1) for the Commonwealth Title, Oldham’s Aqib Fiaz (10-0) takes on Yeovil’s Dean Dodge (9-2-1, 3 KOs) over eight rounds at Super-Featherweight, plus there’s for Hyde’s Campbell Hatton (9-0, 3 KOs), Chester Middleweight Paddy Lacey (7-0, 1 KO) and Billericay Middleweight George Liddard (1-0, 1 KO).

Refunds for tickets purchased for the March 11 event are available from the original point of purchase.

