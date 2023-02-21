Dylan Price adds to ranking title haul with decision victory

Dylan Price remained undefeated with a 10-round unanimous decision over gritty Jobert Alvarez to win the WBO Global and WBC Intercontinental; Bantamweight title in front of a near-capacity crowd at the Elevations Event Center in Chester, Pennsylvania.

The special two-fight card was promoted by Price Promotions.

Dylan Price, who had nine-time and four division world champion Nonito Donaire in his corner, was quick and started his flurries as he mixed up his attack by landing head and body shots. Alvarez was extremely game as he would often try to land his own combinations in return.

Price landed the much harder punches, and snapped the head back of Alvarez on several occasions. Price was urged on by a supportive fan base. Alvarez kept Price honest with some solid combinations, but never put any fear into Price and the undefeated Sicklerville, New Jersey fighter continued his pressure and effective punching until the final bell.

The world-ranked Price won by scores of 100-90 and 98-92 twice to raise his mark to 16-0. Alvarez of Renton, Washington via General Santos City, Philippines is 20-5-2.

The co-feature opener saw the impressive pro debut of Dylan’s 18 year-old brother Devin Price.

Price stopped 16-fight veteran Matias Arriagada in the opening round of their junior welterweight fight.

Price dropped Arriagada three times with two of them coming on body shots. The fight was halted at 2:07.

Price is 1-0 with one knockout. Arriagada of Buenos Aires, Argentina is 6-11.

The fight card was called by former world champions Paulie Malignaggi and Nate Campbell along with world class blow by blow announcer Marc Abrams,.

The night also featured a full night of entertainment that featured internationally renowned singers and comedy acts was streamed on www.profetsplus.com and is available on demand.