Floyd Mayweather retired and still thought he was P4P number one

June 10th, 2022

Floyd Mayweather has retired from boxing on more than one occasion. His latest one seems to be for good, but Floyd thinks he’s the best even without the sport.

In 2009, Mayweather went toe-to-toe with Brian Kenny on Sports Center and gave the presenter a dressing down.

Mayweather got irked by Kenny addressing him as the former king. The “Money” man didn’t take too kindly to that.

The exchange went like this:

“We welcome into Sports Center the former number one pound-for-pound fighter in the world, Floyd Mayweather. Floyd, welcome back. We’ve missed you, Floyd.”

“Hey, how you doing? I’m not the former number one pound-for-pound fighter. I’m the best fighter in the sport of boxing,” Mayweather corrected.

“No one has dethroned me. How am I not the pound-for-pound best fighter in the world? You tell me.”

Kenny had an immediate answer ready for Mayweather. “Because you retired,” he pointed out.

Mayweather fired back: “But have I ever been beat?”

Not noticing Mayweather’s question, know-it-all Kenny again had the facts.

“But what happened is you informed Ring Magazine you were retiring as welterweight champion.”

Still having none of what Kenny was cooking, Mayweather replied: “Oh, I forgot who I’m talking to. I’m talking to Brian Kenny, a guy who’s never laced up gloves a day in his life, who don’t know nothing about boxing.”

Undeterred by the insult, Kenny aimed to wrap things up there and then.

“It’s good to have you back in top form already. You retired, Floyd. What, you want to be champion emeritus forever? You walked away. You actually retired.”

Mayweather concluded the chat with his best work by channeling his uncle Roger’s favorite phrase.

“You don’t know anything about boxing. What are you talking about?

“Once again, as I said before, we’re talking to Brian Kenny, a man of many traits, a master of nothing.”

