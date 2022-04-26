Manny Pacquiao at 10 on WBC all-time 154 list, Floyd Mayweather top

April 26th, 2022

Manny Pacquiao lists at number ten on the World Boxing Council’s best super-welterweights ever. Rival Floyd Mayweather is first.

Both inclusions, plus Shane Mosley’s spot at eight, prove the lack of depth the 154 division has struggled with over the years.

All three legends were predominant welterweights who only flirted with the next weight class when needed.

MANNY PACQUIAO

Pacquiao won the belt in 2010 when demolishing Antonio Margarito for the vacant title.

Mayweather at number one is slightly surprising. However, he did enjoy two reigns as WBC ruler in 2007 and between 2013 and 2015.

Terry Norris, who ruled between 1990 and 1993, comes third behind Oscar De La Hoya, who also had two spells as champion.

Jermell Charlo, the current ruler and another with more than one spell with the green and gold strap, will surely break the top ten if he defeats Brian Castano in their rematch.

Charlo is named in the last six ‘memorable fights’ with the World Boxing Council at 154.

WBC SUPER WELTERWEIGHT TOP 10 CHAMPIONS

1. Floyd Mayweather Jr. (US)

2. Oscar De La Hoya (Mexico/US)

3. Terry Norris (US)

4. Winky Wright (US)

5. Sergio Martinez (Argentina)

6. Nino Benvenuti (Italy)

7. Simon Brown (Jamaica/US)

8. Shane Mosley (US)

9. Vernon Forrest (US)

10. Manny Pacquiao (Phil)

WBC 154 CHAMPIONS SINCE 2000

32. Oscar de la Hoya (US-Mex) 2001 – 2003

33. Francisco Castillejo (Spain) * 2002 – 2003

34. Shane Mosley (US) 2003 – 2004

35. Winky Wright (US) 2004

36. Ricardo Mayorga (Nic.) 2005 – 2006

37. Oscar de la Hoya (US-Mex) * 2006 – 2007

38. Floyd Mayweather Jr. (US) 2007

39. Vernon Forrest (US) (+) 2007 – 2008

40. Sergio Mora (US) 2008

41. Vernon Forrest (US) * 2008

42. Sergio Martinez (Arg) 2008 – 2009

43. Manny Pacquiao (Phil) 2010

44. Saul Alvarez (Mexico) 2011 – 2013

45. Floyd Mayweather Jr. (US)* 2013 – 2015

46. Jermell Charlo (US) 2016 – 2018

47. Tony Harrison (US) 2018 – 2019

48. Jermell Charlo (US)* 2019 –

* Regained

Thirty-nine world champions have recognition by the WBC, of whom only eight have regained the title.

They are Sandro Mazzinghi (Italy), Koichi Wajima (Japan), Terry Norris (US) twice, Francisco Castillejo (Spain), and Oscar de la Hoya (US-Mex). Also, Vernon Forrest (US), Floyd Mayweather Jr. (US), and Jermell Charlo (US).

121 WBC super welterweight world title bouts have taken place in WBC history.

5 WBC interim super welterweight world title bouts have occurred in WBC history.

MEMORABLE WBC SUPER WELTERWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP FIGHTS:

July 17, 2021, Jermall Charlo D12 Brian Castano – San Antonio, Texas

Sep. 26, 2020, Jermell Charlo KO8 Jeison Rosario – Uncasville, Connecticut

Dec. 21, 2019 Jermell Charlo KO11 Tony Harrison – Ontario, California

Dec. 22, 2018, Tony Harrison W12 Jermell Charlo – Brooklyn, New York

June 9, 2018, Jermell Charlo W12 Austin Trout – Los Angeles, California

May 21, 2016 Jermell Charlo KO8 John Jackson – Las Vegas, Nevada

Sep. 14, 2013, Floyd Mayweather Jr. W12 Canelo Alvarez – Las Vegas, Nevada

May 5, 2012 Canelo Alvarez W12 Shane Mosley – Las Vegas, Nevada

Nov. 13, 2010, Manny Pacquiao W12 Antonio Margarito – Arlington, Texas

May 5, 2007, Floyd Mayweather Jr. W12 Oscar De La Hoya – Las Vegas, Nevada

Sep. 13, 2003 Shane Mosley W12 Oscar De La Hoya – Las Vegas, Nevada

Sep. 14, 2002 Oscar De La Hoya TKO11 Fernando Vargas – Las Vegas, Nevada

