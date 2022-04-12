Adrien Broner vs. Gervonta Davis at a catchweight in 2022?

April 12th, 2022

Amanda Westcott / Scott Hirano

Adrien Broner is back training again, as speculation mounts that Gervonta Davis will be in the opposite corner for a later summer encounter.

WBN has documented Broner’s return from the hospital to the gym after out-of-the-ring troubles blighted his past year.

Since winning for the first time since 2017 against Jovanie Santiago, Broner went off the rails again. He’s now back focused on what he does best.

Rumors are already gathering that a comeback in the later summer months could come against Davis at 140 or just above.

If not immediately, then Broner could shake off his cobwebs around June, a few weeks after Davis defends against mandatory challenger Rolando Romero.

Should both come out on top, there’s no reason why Gervonta Davis vs. Adrien Broner couldn’t become a reality for Pay Per View in 2022.

Davis knows he has a live fight on his hands come May 28th. He has to deal with Romero before any big-name PPVs can happen.

DAVIS vs. ROMERO

“This isn’t going to be an easy walk,” said Davis of Romero. “As my coach said, it’s about respect. I’m a man, and he’s a man.

“We have our differences. We’ll see who’s the last man standing come fight night.”

On heading back to Brooklyn, New York, for another huge event, Davis added: “I won my first title here, and I’m grateful to be back at Barclays Center.

“I just want to be the best that I can be. It’s time for me to show that I’m the man in this sport.

“I believe that I’m the face of the lightweight division, and I just want to live up to that. My goal is to go out there and be better than yesterday.”

Concluding on the bad blood against Romero and threats made against him for the fight, Davis stated: “He’s just worried about power. He’s not working on anything else.

“Their only plan is to knock me out. I hit him with one of these, and I’m going to knock his whole nose off.

“They just keep talking about knockouts and trying to get me out of there early because they know he can’t last down the line.”

ADRIEN BRONER

There’s still plenty of work to do regarding Broner to get back to where he once was. But getting down below 147 would be a start.

That then frees up any dismissals from the side of Davis over what weight the fight could take place at as “Tank” is not yet ready for 147.

Broner did fight at 146 for Santiago and should feasibly be able to get down to 143 for a catchweight clash with Davis.

WBN Editor Phil has over ten years of boxing news experience. Follow WBN us on Twitter @WorldBoxingNews.