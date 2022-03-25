Kazakhstan event topped by Ray Seitzhanov broadcast on ESPN+ today

March 25th, 2022

Kazakh junior welterweight prospect Ray Seitzhanov will battle fellow unbeaten Jose Macias Enriquez in a 10-rounder for the vacant WBO Youth junior welterweight belt Friday at Baluan Sholak Sports Palace in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

Seitzhanov-Enriquez and select undercard bouts will stream live and exclusively in the United States on ESPN+ starting at 11 a.m. ET/8 a.m. PT.

Seitzhanov (9-0, 6 KOs) has knocked out his last six foes, with all four of his 2021 bouts ending in four rounds or less. A one-time amateur standout for Kazakhstan, Seitzhanov steps up against Enriquez (15-0-2, 7 KOs), a native of Monterrey, Mexico, who has won seven consecutive fights.

He has defeated a hometown opponent before, as he is coming off last December’s decision victory over Joey Laviolette in Laviolette’s hometown of Halifax, Canada.

In undercard action on ESPN+:

Kamshybek Kunkabayev (4-0, 3 KOs), who earned a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics, makes his 2022 debut against Uzbekistan’s Farrukh Juraev (6-5-1, 2 KOs) in a scheduled 10-round cruiserweight tilt.

Kunkabayev lost to Top Rank signee Richard Torrez Jr. in the Olympic semifinals.

In an eight-round welterweight bout, Talgat Shayken (7-0, 4 KOs), who recently won the WBC Youth welterweight strap, returns against Mukhammadsalim Sotvoldiev (7-6-2, 3 KOs) in an eight-rounder.

Junior welterweight Nurdos Tolebay (8-0, 6 KOs) hopes to extend his knockout streak to six in an eight-rounder versus Burgut Hodjiboyev (8-3, 3 KOs), who has never been stopped as a pro.

In a six-rounder at featherweight, Aidos Medet (9-0, 6 KOs) will fight Tajikistan native Shuhrat Mirboboev, who is making his pro debut.

In an all-Kazakh junior welterweight fight, Rakhat Seitzhan (8-0, 4 KOs) will take on Aidos Tastayev (2-3, 1 KO) in a six-rounder.