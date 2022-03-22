IBF heavyweight eliminator bolsters Canelo vs. Bivol card

March 22nd, 2022

The IBF World Heavyweight Title Final Eliminator between Filip Hrgović (14-0, 12 KOs) and Zhilei Zhang (23-0-1, 18 KOs) will take place on the Canelo Alvarez vs. Dmitry Bivol undercard on May 7 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Hrgović has been hunting a dance partner for a showdown to name the mandatory challenger for the IBF World Title held by Oleksandr Usyk.

The 29-year-old Olympic bronze medal man has cut a lethal swathe through the pro ranks to sit in a prime position for a deserved shot at the big prize, ending all but two of his fights inside the distance, and not going past the fifth round in his last seven outings.

A host of Heavyweights were offered the clash with the dangerous Croatian, but not until it came to #13 ranked Zhang was a dance partner found, with the lofty Chinese star accepting the challenge. The 38-year-old has been circling for a major showdown, and ‘Big Bang’ gets his wish against Hrgović in Sin City with the two KO artist promising to leave it all in the ring with the stakes so high.

“I love the Heavyweight dust-up between Filip Hrgovic and Zhilei Zhang,” said Eddie Hearn. It’s been a long-time coming for someone to step up to the plate and fight Filip, credit to Zhilei and his team for taking on the challenge. Both men carry huge power, and they know that victory takes them one step closer to sport’s ultimate prize – Heavyweight champion of the World. There won’t be a backwards step taken when they rumble, it’s going to be fireworks on an already electric night.”

Hrgović vs. Zhang is the latest addition to what promises to be a stacked card in Las Vegas with Montana Love and Gabriel Valenzuela also set to square off in a mouth-watering Super-Lightweight battle in support of the blockbuster main event as pound-for-pound Mexican king Canelo looks to become a two-time World ruler at 175lbs against long-reigning WBA champion Bivol on Cinco De Mayo weekend.

