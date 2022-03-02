Canelo Pay Per View plan: Bivol, GGG, open spot for May 2023 elimination

March 2nd, 2022

Amanda Westcott

Pay Per View king Canelo Alvarez has offered his rivals an open spot to earn a shot at his pound for pound crown in May of 2023.

The Mexican superstar already has his hands full with Dmitry Bivol on May 7, followed by the third fight with Gennadiy Golovkin. However, he offered the best of the rest the chance to secure their place by facing each other.

Canelo issued a challenge to David Benavidez, Jermall Charlo, and Demetrius Andrade to begin eliminating for the spot on his May 6 extravaganza next year.

Having a crosshair fixated on him permanently due to his paycheck power, Canelo is more interested in his legacy than the money he creates.

The 31-year-old cannot say the same for his competition. Benavidez, Charlo, and the rest continually fight lesser opposition, like Billy Joe Saunders, Callum Smith, and Caleb Plant did to remain unbeaten and not lose their chance.

But Canelo doesn’t want that any longer. He wants them all to step up to the place and fight it out for the privilege of facing him.

Canelo Alvarez says He has a busy year with Bivol & GGG. Everybody that wants to fight him for a big payday. Needs to all fight each other and he will fight the Winner. Benavidez, Charlo, Andrade the process of Elimination. #fighthooknews #teamcanelo #daznboxing #pbcboxing pic.twitter.com/07jrOwEGFp — JCalderonBoxingTalk (@Jcalderonboxing) March 1, 2022

PAY PER VIEW DEAL

Canelo is looking forward to extending his profile further when discussing his clash with Bivol. The first leg of a $53 million per fight trilogy deal with DAZN Pay Per View.

“I am very happy with this fight against Dmitry Bivol. It is another great challenge for me and my career, especially as I go up in weight and face an exceptional light heavyweight champion like Bivol.”

He added: “I am also very excited that we have this fight slated for Cinco De Mayo Weekend, May 7, for all the fans to enjoy.

“We will be ready like we always are.”

His opponent, Bivol, stated: “I always only wanted to fight the best! I believe that the rest of my goals will begin to materialize on May 7!”

A recent report that Dubai would host the clash seems likely a reach as many see Canelo only fighting in Las Vegas this spring.

After that, it’s back to Vegas again for Golovkin before a potential UK fight if John Ryder once again proves his worth against one of the names mentioned above.

Ryder defeated Danny Jacobs via a close decision earlier this year to finally secure a high-profile win.

A cruiserweight battle with Junior Makabu seems to have collapsed for good as he doesn’t have ties with DAZN.

