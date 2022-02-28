Jack Catterall beat Josh Taylor with Floyd Mayweather taught shoulder roll

February 28th, 2022

Naoki Fukuda

The Floyd Mayweather shoulder roll was in full effect as Jack Catterall out-classed Josh Taylor in Glasgow on Saturday night.

Following the Floyd Mayweather textbook, Jack Catterall learned the tactic after training alongside the boxing legend before the Manny Pacquiao fight.

Mayweather drafted Catterall to Las Vegas in 2015 as the former pound-for-pound king went through his paces for the ‘Pacman.’

FLOYD MAYWEATHER WIN

With Catterall’s help, even as a 21-year-old, Mayweather defeated Pacquiao convincingly at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Training alongside Mayweather was a dream come true for Catterall, who soaked up all the knowledge he could and took away the famous shoulder roll for good measure.

The signature move was an integral part of the Chorley man’s plan as he frustrated and defeated Josh Taylor on Saturday night.

Sadly for Catterall, injustice on the scorecards meant he didn’t take the titles. It’s now up to the sanctioning bodies to do the right thing.

INVESTIGATION

On Monday, the BBBofC confirmed an inquiry into the cards. However, it’s highly doubtful anything will come from the token gesture.

“The British Boxing Board of Control will be investigating the scoring of this contest and will advise accordingly,” they said in a short statement.

The World Boxing Council stated they believe a rematch is warranted but are yet to make any official ruling.

“Josh finished the fight stronger and more energetic than Jack. But it was a titanic tear up and an even tougher test for Josh than Regis Prograis.

“Josh says a rematch isn’t necessary. Jack’s performance merits it! He fought like a Lancashire Fusilier.”

Catterall blasted the three British judges who robbed him of his most incredible night and the chance to become a multi-millionaire.

The views expressed in this article are opinions of Phil Jay.

