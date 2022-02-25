Josh Taylor challenger helped Floyd Mayweather train for Manny Pacquiao

February 25th, 2022

Lawrence Lustig

Jack Catterall, the fighter stepping into the ring with undisputed champion Josh Taylor this weekend, helped Floyd Mayweather prepare for Manny Pacquiao.

Back in 2015, Catterall was drafted by Mayweather for sparring and played a part in the five-weight legend’s eventual victory.

Speaking about his experience at the time, Catterall was as honest as ever.

“Coming out here to spar with Mayweather has been like coming out of school and going straight to university,” pointed out Catterall.

“It’s been an unbelievable opportunity. For me to share a ring with one of the greatest fighters of all time in the build to arguably the biggest fight of all time.”

FLOYD MAYWEATHER STAR

Admitting that he was starstruck, Catterall added: “I’ve had to distance myself from the admiration that I hold for Mayweather when I’m sparring.

“I had to remember that I’m out here to do a job. And that job helps get him ready for Pacquaio.

“As a young boxer, you can’t buy the experience that I’ve gained from sparring with Mayweather. It’s invaluable, and will be bringing my career on – no end.”

Within a couple of years, Catterall had positioned himself in the top fifteen rankings before becoming a mandatory challenger. He’s still undefeated.

World Boxing News has had over one billion views since its inception in 2010. Follow on social media @worldboxingnews.