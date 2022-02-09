Wasserman win British middleweight title purse bid for Udofia vs Bentley

February 9th, 2022

Leigh Dawney.

Wasserman Boxing today won the purse bid for the hugely anticipated British Middleweight Title contest between Linus Udofia and Denzel Bentley.

Udofia (17-0, 9 KOs) will now face Bentley (15-1-1, 13 KOs) for the British Title on a Wasserman Boxing promoted event with further details announced soon.

“We’re delighted to have won today’s bid and secured home advantage for Linus in what promises to be a spectacular showdown for the Lonsdale belt,” said promoter Nisse Sauerland. “We saw a brilliant fight between Chris Eubank Jr and Liam Williams in Cardiff on Saturday, and now we can look forward to another mouth-watering all-British Middleweight clash.

“The British Middleweight scene is stacked full of talent but we believe Linus is ready to take over. We have a lot of exciting announcements coming up, which will include the date and location for this fantastic British Title fight.”

Udofia, now undefeated in seventeen paid contests, announced himself on the domestic scene with a points win over Tyler Denny to capture the English Title in November 2019. The Luton-man then defended his strap with a TKO win over John Harding Jr in October 2020. ‘Lightning’ will now aim to add the British Title to his collection as he faces former champion Bentley for the vacant belt.